Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Fighting Over Husband Letting Dog Out; Man Scammed Of $5,400 By "Technical Support"

  • Saturday, December 16, 2023

A disorder was reported at a residence on Willow Glen Road. Police spoke with a woman who was intoxicated and upset that her husband had let the dog out. Both of them were instructed to go to separate areas of the residence and go to bed. The man was receptive to this suggestion and thanked police for responding. The man also appeared to be intoxicated.

* * *

A woman on Fairview Avenue showed police footage from her Ring camera showing an older black female come onto her porch and steal her package, before riding off on a bike. A picture of the woman was given to police.

* * *

A man on Alabama Avenue told police he rents out an Airbnb connected to his house. He said recently his Airbnb had been rented out by a woman. He said he left for a soccer game and, when he returned to the Airbnb later, he found two black men and a white woman in the Airbnb. He said the woman who had rented the Airbnb was not there. He also observed the men may have been smoking marijuana. He said he kicked the men and woman out of the Airbnb with all of their belongings. He told police he wanted to report the incident due to the men smoking marijuana and because he was concerned for the woman with them. He said he would send a video of the three leaving the house for possible identification. Later in the day he emailed police a much more detailed self initiated report containing his speculations on the situation. Due to his report, police notified an SVU investigator of the situation and forwarded the report via email. Police were unable to add the man's report to their report, due to its size.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported by a business at 205 Manufacturers Road. The business owner told police someone had set up camp under one of the stairwells and had recently startled workers in the evening. He said he would like them to be removed from the property. Police saw a significant camp, but no person was found. Police will come back in the evening in hopes of making contact with the campers.

* * *

A woman told police she arrived at her apartment on N. Germantown Road and located damage to the window on the front of the unit. She believes this was intentional, but was unable to provide any suspect information. The woman's unit is out of view of the RTIC camera. She wanted to document the incident.

* * *

Police spoke with the manager and an employee of America's Car Mart, 4517 Hixson Pike. The manager said she and her staff were dealing with a customer after their vehicle was repossessed. The woman, a black female, was yelling curses at female staff members. The woman was arguing aggressively in their opinion. The manager asked her to leave and she told them they needed to call the cops to have her removed. Police asked the woman to leave and she left and understands she is trespassed from the property.

* * *

The store clerk at the Circle K, 4849 Hixson Pike, told police a man and woman entered the store to use the restroom. The clerk said she told them it was locked and is currently not available for use. They got upset with the clerk and started arguing. The clerk told them to leave. They refused at first, but then complied. They sat in their car until police arrived. They left upon police request without further incident.

* * *

A woman on Tacoa Circle told police she has a tenant with a male friend staying with her, and having him at her house makes her uncomfortable. The woman wanted to know what legal recourse she had and if we could speak to him and have him leave. Police told her that they couldn't make him go because he was a tenant's guest. Police told her that she should talk to the tenant about having guests over, and if the tenant doesn't adhere to her wishes, to have her legally evicted. Police also told her about the process of obtaining an eviction notice. Police attempted to speak to the tenant and her male friend, but they were already asleep.

* * *

Police responded to an obstruction in the road at 175 Whitehall Road. Police observed a tree across the roadway, with power lines down. Police notified EPB of the power lines and Public Works to remove the tree. Both responded and completed their respective job duties. The roadway opened back up with no further police actions taken.

* * *

Police were driving north on 4th Ave while on routine patrol, and, while turning west on E. 23rd in the turn lane, encountered a gray Mazda sedan that was in the right turn lane. The Mazda turned with police into their lane, causing police to turn into the oncoming traffic lane. Police initiated their blue lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. The Mazda took off at a high rate of speed and was last seen heading south on South Hickory. As police turned on South Hickory and turned their blue lights off, they observed the vehicle run the stop signs at South Hickory and E. 28th and turn west on E. 28th. Police watched their camera footage in an attempt to get tag information. The tag was a blue Tennessee Tag and the vehicle had a black front fender on the driver's side. Charges are pending upon further investigation.

* * *

A woman on Provence Street told police she verbally argued with her now ex-boyfriend. She said he was looking through her phone when he found out that she had been cheating on him, which sparked the argument. The ex-boyfriend had already left the scene before police arrived. The woman said she just wanted him to leave her alone.

* * *

A disorder prevention was requested of police at The Chatt Inn, 2000 E. 23rd St. While police were en route to a room to ask a tenant to vacate the premises, they noticed three people smoking in front of a room. Upon seeing police approaching, they promptly walked away. As police neared the room, they detected the scent of burnt marijuana, realizing the people they'd observed were smoking. Police observed the individuals turning a corner, and managed to stop two out of the three of them. Police detained a man and identified him. They informed him that he was being detained due to suspected marijuana use. He claimed he hadn't been smoking, but acknowledged that someone he was with had. The man consented to a search police conducted, without finding anything illegal on his person. Upon running a check on the man and finding no illegal possessions, police released him.

* * *

Police responded to 150 Hamm Road on a report of a deer struck by a dump truck. The driver refused a wreck report; he just wanted police to take care of the deer. The deer was dead and Public Works was notified to pick up the deer.

* * *

A truck driver for SAIA LTL Freight told police that while traveling northbound in the left hand lane at 400 Riverfront Pkwy., a red Ford Ranger (2006) stopped in front of him. He said he then merged into the right lane to go around the Ford Ranger, at which point the Ford Ranger pulled back into the right lane and the Ford Ranger's passenger mirror clipped the trailer of his truck and left the scene. He said the red Ford Ranger continued and did not stop. He said there is no damage to the trailer. Police examined the trailer and observed no visible damage. The man wanted to have a report for his records.

* * *

A man on Karr Street told police he logged into Facebook, but his account is unavailable due to violating community guidelines. He said he then Googled Facebook's technical support phone number and the person on the phone said he was with Experian and could help if he provided money. He then relayed all of his personal information to the man on the line. He said the man told him he would need to provide $2,300, and he did. He said the man then said he would need to log in to his computer remotely, and he allowed the man to do so. He said he has two Regions accounts with four cards total. He said he logged into his Regions bank accounts while the man was on his screen through the remote login, and allowed the man to take $900 and $400 on one account, followed by $300 and $400 on the other account for crypto. He said the man told him now he would need to purchase gift cards. He agreed to do so and went to the store and purchased the following gift cards; $500 Apple gift card, (two) $200 Apple gift card and a $100 Apple gift card for the man. He said the man continued asking for more money, to which he declined and disputed all charges due to this being a scam. Overall he provided approximately $5,400 total to the man. He said he is currently at the bank handling his accounts. He does not know who he was speaking with on the phone, therefore no suspect information was provided.

Latest Headlines
County Plans For McDonald Farm Include 871 Acres For Development, 238.4 For Parks.
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2023
Application Filed For Motorcross Track On Farm At Ooltewah
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2023
First Beams Set In Place Over I-24 At Moore Road
First Beams Set In Place Over I-24 At Moore Road
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2023
Former City Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Unconscious At Carr Street House
Former City Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Unconscious At Carr Street House
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2023
Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Fighting Over Husband Letting Dog Out; Man Scammed Of $5,400 By "Technical Support"
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2023
Breaking News
Missionary Ridge, Brainerd To Be Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/17/2023

Missionary Ridge will be featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. Several Brainerd pictures are also included. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Application Filed For Motorcross Track On Farm At Ooltewah
  • 12/16/2023

An application has been filed with the Regional Planning Agency for a motorcross track in Ooltewah. Ricky Nelson of 8117 Triple J Trail is seeking a permanent amusement resort special permit. ... more

First Beams Set In Place Over I-24 At Moore Road
First Beams Set In Place Over I-24 At Moore Road
  • 12/16/2023

Wright Brothers crews set the first beams for the bridge on South Moore Road over I-24 on Wednesday evening. The beams were set over the eastbound lanes of the busy interstate from 9 p.m. ... more

Breaking News
Former City Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Unconscious At Carr Street House
Former City Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Unconscious At Carr Street House
  • 12/16/2023
Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Fighting Over Husband Letting Dog Out; Man Scammed Of $5,400 By "Technical Support"
  • 12/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/16/2023
Mayor Would Have Preferred Mental Hospital Be Moved Off Moccasin Bend
Mayor Would Have Preferred Mental Hospital Be Moved Off Moccasin Bend
  • 12/15/2023
Grundy County Woman Charged With Aggravated Arson, Cruelty To Animals
  • 12/15/2023
Opinion
The Red Bank Elementary School Debate
  • 12/15/2023
Judges: Beholden To The Constitution And Accountable To The People
  • 12/14/2023
Why Can't We Afford Public Schools?
  • 12/15/2023
Home For The Holidays
  • 12/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/15/2023
Sports
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
  • 12/13/2023
Randy Smith: Reggie Is Still The Best
Randy Smith: Reggie Is Still The Best
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga FC To Host USL's Birmingham Legion In March
  • 12/15/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
UTC Tennis Teams Announce Spring Schedules
  • 12/15/2023
Happenings
Police Command Staff Aid Forgotten Child Fund
Police Command Staff Aid Forgotten Child Fund
  • 12/16/2023
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Launches New Education And Community Engagement Efforts
  • 12/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Perry Wallace - A Vandy First
Jerry Summers: Perry Wallace - A Vandy First
  • 12/14/2023
Winter Vistas: “Uncle Billy” Vs. “Old Pat” At Tunnel Hill Program Is Jan. 6
  • 12/15/2023
HCSO Honored At 37th Annual Christmas At The Courthouse Festivities
  • 12/14/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Jan. 7
  • 12/13/2023
Opinion
The Red Bank Elementary School Debate
  • 12/15/2023
Judges: Beholden To The Constitution And Accountable To The People
  • 12/14/2023
Why Can't We Afford Public Schools?
  • 12/15/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
EPB Again Gets Top Customer Satisfaction Rating; Video Cost Increase Expected
  • 12/15/2023
Jennifer Loveless Has Been On The Job For 26 Years At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Jennifer Loveless Has Been On The Job For 26 Years At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 12/16/2023
The Dixie Group Reports Sale And Leaseback Of Adairsville, Ga. Facility
  • 12/15/2023
Real Estate
Townhome Subdivision Planned On 6.7 Acres Off Hixson Pike
  • 12/16/2023
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 7-13
  • 12/14/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s College Of Ed Announces Jimmy W. Bilbo Award Winners
Lee’s College Of Ed Announces Jimmy W. Bilbo Award Winners
  • 12/15/2023
Esmerelda Lee Challenges Graduates At Winter Commencement
  • 12/14/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/14/2023
Living Well
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/14/2023
Erlanger Adds 2 New Members To Its Team Of Providers
  • 12/13/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
  • 12/13/2023
Memories
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
  • 12/15/2023
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Search For The True Meaning Of Christmas
Bob Tamasy: The Search For The True Meaning Of Christmas
  • 12/14/2023
'A Whole Lot Of Singing' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/13/2023
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
  • 12/12/2023
Obituaries
Bettye Jeane Longley Knisley
Bettye Jeane Longley Knisley
  • 12/15/2023
Ann Hedges Bourne
Ann Hedges Bourne
  • 12/15/2023
Tiara D’Chanta Horton
Tiara D’Chanta Horton
  • 12/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Garcia, Leonardo Sylvester (Dalton)
  • 12/16/2023
Redden, Della Mae (Soddy Daisy)
Redden, Della Mae (Soddy Daisy)
  • 12/16/2023
Allen, Billy Fred (Cleveland)
Allen, Billy Fred (Cleveland)
  • 12/15/2023