Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Fighting Over Husband Letting Dog Out; Man Scammed Of $5,400 By "Technical Support"

A disorder was reported at a residence on Willow Glen Road. Police spoke with a woman who was intoxicated and upset that her husband had let the dog out. Both of them were instructed to go to separate areas of the residence and go to bed. The man was receptive to this suggestion and thanked police for responding. The man also appeared to be intoxicated.



* * *

A woman on Fairview Avenue showed police footage from her Ring camera showing an older black female come onto her porch and steal her package, before riding off on a bike. A picture of the woman was given to police.

* * *

A man on Alabama Avenue told police he rents out an Airbnb connected to his house. He said recently his Airbnb had been rented out by a woman. He said he left for a soccer game and, when he returned to the Airbnb later, he found two black men and a white woman in the Airbnb. He said the woman who had rented the Airbnb was not there. He also observed the men may have been smoking marijuana. He said he kicked the men and woman out of the Airbnb with all of their belongings. He told police he wanted to report the incident due to the men smoking marijuana and because he was concerned for the woman with them. He said he would send a video of the three leaving the house for possible identification. Later in the day he emailed police a much more detailed self initiated report containing his speculations on the situation. Due to his report, police notified an SVU investigator of the situation and forwarded the report via email. Police were unable to add the man's report to their report, due to its size.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported by a business at 205 Manufacturers Road. The business owner told police someone had set up camp under one of the stairwells and had recently startled workers in the evening. He said he would like them to be removed from the property. Police saw a significant camp, but no person was found. Police will come back in the evening in hopes of making contact with the campers.

* * *

A woman told police she arrived at her apartment on N. Germantown Road and located damage to the window on the front of the unit. She believes this was intentional, but was unable to provide any suspect information. The woman's unit is out of view of the RTIC camera. She wanted to document the incident.

* * *

Police spoke with the manager and an employee of America's Car Mart, 4517 Hixson Pike. The manager said she and her staff were dealing with a customer after their vehicle was repossessed. The woman, a black female, was yelling curses at female staff members. The woman was arguing aggressively in their opinion. The manager asked her to leave and she told them they needed to call the cops to have her removed. Police asked the woman to leave and she left and understands she is trespassed from the property.

* * *

The store clerk at the Circle K, 4849 Hixson Pike, told police a man and woman entered the store to use the restroom. The clerk said she told them it was locked and is currently not available for use. They got upset with the clerk and started arguing. The clerk told them to leave. They refused at first, but then complied. They sat in their car until police arrived. They left upon police request without further incident.

* * *



A woman on Tacoa Circle told police she has a tenant with a male friend staying with her, and having him at her house makes her uncomfortable. The woman wanted to know what legal recourse she had and if we could speak to him and have him leave. Police told her that they couldn't make him go because he was a tenant's guest. Police told her that she should talk to the tenant about having guests over, and if the tenant doesn't adhere to her wishes, to have her legally evicted. Police also told her about the process of obtaining an eviction notice. Police attempted to speak to the tenant and her male friend, but they were already asleep.

* * *

Police responded to an obstruction in the road at 175 Whitehall Road. Police observed a tree across the roadway, with power lines down. Police notified EPB of the power lines and Public Works to remove the tree. Both responded and completed their respective job duties. The roadway opened back up with no further police actions taken.

* * *

Police were driving north on 4th Ave while on routine patrol, and, while turning west on E. 23rd in the turn lane, encountered a gray Mazda sedan that was in the right turn lane. The Mazda turned with police into their lane, causing police to turn into the oncoming traffic lane. Police initiated their blue lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. The Mazda took off at a high rate of speed and was last seen heading south on South Hickory. As police turned on South Hickory and turned their blue lights off, they observed the vehicle run the stop signs at South Hickory and E. 28th and turn west on E. 28th. Police watched their camera footage in an attempt to get tag information. The tag was a blue Tennessee Tag and the vehicle had a black front fender on the driver's side. Charges are pending upon further investigation.

* * *

A woman on Provence Street told police she verbally argued with her now ex-boyfriend. She said he was looking through her phone when he found out that she had been cheating on him, which sparked the argument. The ex-boyfriend had already left the scene before police arrived. The woman said she just wanted him to leave her alone.

* * *

A disorder prevention was requested of police at The Chatt Inn, 2000 E. 23rd St. While police were en route to a room to ask a tenant to vacate the premises, they noticed three people smoking in front of a room. Upon seeing police approaching, they promptly walked away. As police neared the room, they detected the scent of burnt marijuana, realizing the people they'd observed were smoking. Police observed the individuals turning a corner, and managed to stop two out of the three of them. Police detained a man and identified him. They informed him that he was being detained due to suspected marijuana use. He claimed he hadn't been smoking, but acknowledged that someone he was with had. The man consented to a search police conducted, without finding anything illegal on his person. Upon running a check on the man and finding no illegal possessions, police released him.

* * *

Police responded to 150 Hamm Road on a report of a deer struck by a dump truck. The driver refused a wreck report; he just wanted police to take care of the deer. The deer was dead and Public Works was notified to pick up the deer.

* * *



A truck driver for SAIA LTL Freight told police that while traveling northbound in the left hand lane at 400 Riverfront Pkwy., a red Ford Ranger (2006) stopped in front of him. He said he then merged into the right lane to go around the Ford Ranger, at which point the Ford Ranger pulled back into the right lane and the Ford Ranger's passenger mirror clipped the trailer of his truck and left the scene. He said the red Ford Ranger continued and did not stop. He said there is no damage to the trailer. Police examined the trailer and observed no visible damage. The man wanted to have a report for his records.

* * *



A man on Karr Street told police he logged into Facebook, but his account is unavailable due to violating community guidelines. He said he then Googled Facebook's technical support phone number and the person on the phone said he was with Experian and could help if he provided money. He then relayed all of his personal information to the man on the line. He said the man told him he would need to provide $2,300, and he did. He said the man then said he would need to log in to his computer remotely, and he allowed the man to do so. He said he has two Regions accounts with four cards total. He said he logged into his Regions bank accounts while the man was on his screen through the remote login, and allowed the man to take $900 and $400 on one account, followed by $300 and $400 on the other account for crypto. He said the man told him now he would need to purchase gift cards. He agreed to do so and went to the store and purchased the following gift cards; $500 Apple gift card, (two) $200 Apple gift card and a $100 Apple gift card for the man. He said the man continued asking for more money, to which he declined and disputed all charges due to this being a scam. Overall he provided approximately $5,400 total to the man. He said he is currently at the bank handling his accounts. He does not know who he was speaking with on the phone, therefore no suspect information was provided.