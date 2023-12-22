Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Passenger Yells Aggressively Out Car Window; Man’s Rottweiler Is Stolen

  • Friday, December 22, 2023

An officer was watching traffic at 200 W. 38th St. and saw a Ford sedan pass, headed east on 38th. The front seat passenger, a black female, leaned out of the passenger window and the officer saw she wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She yelled at some pedestrians "I'll beat your ---!" and other aggressive phrases. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver and the yelling passenger. The passenger continued to be argumentative with the officer and talk loudly, while the driver attempted to calm her down and get her to comply. After a discussion about seat belts and disorderly conduct, the driver said there wouldn’t be any further issues. A verbal warning was issued for the seat belt.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Hixson Pike for an occupied suspicious vehicle. Police spoke with a man who appeared to be sleeping in the car. He was asked to perform field sobriety tests because he was sleeping in a running vehicle. He complied and performed well. He went back to his friend's apartment and secured his car without incident.

* * *

A man on 7th Avenue told police his friend came to his home when he got off work. While both were inside the home, an argument began between the two of them. The man asked the woman to leave his home after the argument. She gave the man his door key before leaving and took the man’s Motorola cellphone off the dresser. The man said he asked for the cellphone back but the woman replied, "I'm not giving you ----" and drove off. Police spoke with the woman by phone, trying to get the cellphone back and hear her side of the story, but she wasn’t cooperating with officers. The man said he would give her until morning to return his phone. If not, he would prosecute her for the cellphone theft.

* * *

An employee at Infinity Flux at 3643 Hixson Pike told police there had been a customer in the store earlier in the day, and that he had concealed a valuable comic book and left the store without paying for it. The employee was able to provide camera footage of the incident, and an image of the suspect's license plate. The license plate came back registered to a man with an address in Nashville. The suspect's identity was still unknown, and pictures of him were added to the report. The employee said if she was able to get the comic book back, she didn’t want to press charges, however if it is not returned, she would press charges for theft. She said the comic book that was taken was a Spiderman comic and it was valued at $50. Police had the images of the suspect sent out to CPD to attempt to have him identified.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike told police his roommate had come to his mother's apartment demanding her wallet, which she had left in the man’s vehicle. The man said she was very verbally combative and he gave her the wallet and she left.

* * *

A woman on Enchanted Way told police her ex-girlfriend came over and started problems. The woman said she was packing her clothes into a suitcase and the ex-girlfriend started pulling the clothes out. An argument ensued resulting in her ex-girlfriend driving away. The woman said nothing physical occurred. She moved her belongings to her mother’s house.

* * *

A woman told police she had gotten into a verbal dispute with her manager on Highway 58. She said her manager got in her face and called her a "b----". The woman needed a report for any future issues that may arise.

* * *

A woman on Alton Park Boulevard told police she was in a verbal disorder with her on and off again boyfriend. The woman was intoxicated and was attempting to walk home to Maple Street Court from Alton Park Boulevard and 38th, over three miles. The woman and man had been having an argument, yelling at one another while walking from his apartment at Grand Avenue when police spoke with them. The argument appeared to be over with the woman and man talking to other people and both of them feeling disrespected. The woman requested a ride back to her apartment and didn’t want the man to drive her. Police gave her a ride home. The man, who didn’t appear to be intoxicated, walked home.

* * *

A man was visiting a friend on Residence Inn at 2340 Center St. and had parked and locked his car near the front door at 7 p.m. He returned to his car at 11:30 p.m. and found the driver door handle was broken off. He had to enter his car via the passenger side. He went back into the hotel and spoke to the person at the front desk who said they viewed four black males walking around the parking lot pulling on door handles. The front desk clerk didn’t give any description. Police were unable to retrieve any fingerprints as it was raining.

* * *

A woman on S. Lyerly Street told police her husband became upset with her because her wedding band was on the right hand instead of the left hand. She told police she went inside the bedroom to get away from him, trying to de-escalate the situation. The man was still upset and busted the bedroom door open and damaged it. The woman told police she notified her husband she was going to call the police and soon afterward he left the residence. An officer spoke with her husband over the phone and asked him to come back and talk to police, but he refused to do so.

* * *

A man on Arlington Avenue told police over the phone he had his Rottweiler dog tied up in the back yard and it was secured with a chain, which was wrapped around a pole. He heard the dog growling around midnight or 1 a.m., but he didn't go check to see what was going on because it was dark and raining. He went outside around 8 a.m. and found the dog and chain were gone. The dog is valued at around $500.

