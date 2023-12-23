Latest Headlines

  Saturday, December 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071123 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY 
833 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111308 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BATES, PERRY LEN 
4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CASTANEDA, JOSE ALBERTO 
215 PRINCESS LN Rossville, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY 
304 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CROWDER, TAMARA BARGAIL 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153576 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVERHART, JAMAYA TONNISHA 
7788 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162401 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

GRACE, ALONZO 
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC 
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.

409 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY 
3870 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOINER, GARY LORENZO 
5875 STONEWALL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LESLIE, LEVI GARY 
2905 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

RAMIREZ LOPEZ, ANIBAL 
1542 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
ATTEMPTED STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE 
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA, GA)

SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE 
7206 NORTH CREST FIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL 
3313 Delong Ave Chattanooga, 374101283 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN 
9311 BELL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)

WATKINS, JEFFREY LEVI 
2610 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL 
1008 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111408 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS, ZHYON LOUIS 
2208 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOLFE, ROBERT E 
914 RIDGEWAY AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BATES, PERRY LEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CASTANEDA, JOSE ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
EVERHART, JAMAYA TONNISHA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GRACE, ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/17/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LESLIE, LEVI GARY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA, GA)
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER(ATTEMPT)
STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)
WAIGHT, DEKARI ZION
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (HARRIS CO, TX)
WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, ZHYON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOLFE, ROBERT E
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408



