Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071123

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY

833 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111308

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BATES, PERRY LEN

4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CASTANEDA, JOSE ALBERTO

215 PRINCESS LN Rossville, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY

304 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CROWDER, TAMARA BARGAIL

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153576

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



EVERHART, JAMAYA TONNISHA

7788 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162401

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



GRACE, ALONZO

3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC

220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.

409 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY3870 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOINER, GARY LORENZO5875 STONEWALL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLESLIE, LEVI GARY2905 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICERAMIREZ LOPEZ, ANIBAL1542 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSOLICITATION OF A MINORATTEMPTED STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURERITA, ANDREW AUKAKE9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA, GA)SHAW, GREGORY WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTALYON, WILLIAM STEVE7206 NORTH CREST FIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL3313 Delong Ave Chattanooga, 374101283Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN9311 BELL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Norfork SouthernFUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)WATKINS, JEFFREY LEVI2610 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDWILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL1008 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111408Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS BURNINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILLIAMS, ZHYON LOUIS2208 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOLFE, ROBERT E914 RIDGEWAY AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BATES, PERRY LEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CASTANEDA, JOSE ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT EVERHART, JAMAYA TONNISHA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/12/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY GRACE, ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/08/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/17/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOINER, GARY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LESLIE, LEVI GARY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA, GA) SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/29/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER(ATTEMPT) STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)

WAIGHT, DEKARI ZION

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (HARRIS CO, TX) WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS BURNING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WILLIAMS, ZHYON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/19/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WOLFE, ROBERT E

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/11/1964

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408



