Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071123
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY
833 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111308
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BATES, PERRY LEN
4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CASTANEDA, JOSE ALBERTO
215 PRINCESS LN Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY
304 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CROWDER, TAMARA BARGAIL
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153576
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVERHART, JAMAYA TONNISHA
7788 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162401
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GRACE, ALONZO
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT.
409 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY
3870 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
5875 STONEWALL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LESLIE, LEVI GARY
2905 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RAMIREZ LOPEZ, ANIBAL
1542 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
ATTEMPTED STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA, GA)
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
7206 NORTH CREST FIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
3313 Delong Ave Chattanooga, 374101283
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN
9311 BELL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)
WATKINS, JEFFREY LEVI
2610 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
1008 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111408
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, ZHYON LOUIS
2208 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOLFE, ROBERT E
914 RIDGEWAY AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BARNETT, TIHONIE BERRY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, PERRY LEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CASTANEDA, JOSE ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|EVERHART, JAMAYA TONNISHA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|GRACE, ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/17/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|HUDGINS, JASON WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|LESLIE, LEVI GARY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CA, GA)
|
|SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER(ATTEMPT)
|
|STUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WAIGHT, DEKARI ZION
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS BURNING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WILLIAMS, ZHYON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOLFE, ROBERT E
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408
|