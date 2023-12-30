Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Falsely Accused Of Being Porch Thief; Man Fed Up With Neighbor Cursing Him Out

  • Saturday, December 30, 2023

On St. Elmo Avenue, police spoke with a complainant via phone who said he was in his kitchen at his residence when he observed suspicious activity across the street. He said he checked his Ring camera and saw a silver four door sedan stopping in front of the house. He observed a man grab a package off the porch and return to the silver sedan which sped off towards W. 55th Street once the man was back inside the vehicle. He said he was unsure exactly which residence it was that the package was taken from. Police attempted to make contact with and identify a victim but no victim was identified at this time. The owner of the residence called in at a later time and said they left a package on their porch for someone to pick up. No crime occurred.

* * *

Officers responded to a call on Laura Street. Upon arrival, they inspected the doors of the residence and found an unlocked door that appeared to be fully closed but had signs of being pried. The officers conducted a thorough check and cleared the house.

* * *

Officers responded to Hillcrest Road on a report of vandalism. Police spoke with a man who said someone vandalized his 2017 BMW sometime through the night. The vehicle was parked on the street in front of the residence. Police observed the rear driver side window shattered. There was no suspect information.

* * *

On Brainerd Road, an officer responded to a report of trespassing. Police received a call from an anonymous complainant stating that a black male (red cap, coat, black pants) had busted out the passenger side window of a Buick. Police made contact with the suspect and detained him. He said that the vehicle belonged to him. Police ran the vehicle but it came back to someone else, in which he said it was his girlfriend. Police tried multiple avenues to contact the owner but to no avail. Police then spoke with a CVS employee. She said that she would have the vehicle towed. Police criminally trespassed the man from CVS property. If the owner of the vehicle comes forward and wishes to prosecute, that will be handled accordingly.

* * *

Officers responded to a report of found property on East 8th Street. A pocket book was found in the parking lot and transported to the Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

On Airways Boulevard, police spoke with three people whose vehicles had been broken into in the parking lot. One man said a Remington 1911 pistol was stolen from his truck and the back window on the passenger side was broken out. A second man said a backpack with his laptop was taken and the back passenger side window was broken out. He also had damage to the front passenger window from where the suspects tried to make entry. A third man said nothing was stolen from his truck, just that back passenger side window had been broken out.

* * *

An officer responded to a report of vandalism at Signal Mountain Self Storage at 3507 W. Road. Upon arrival, the property manager said someone cut holes through two sections of their metal fence to make entry onto the property. The suspect then damaged the latch and padlock on the storage unit.

* * *

On Roanoke Avenue, officers responded to a report of found property. Police responded to the above address where a man handed over the Memorial Hospital ID that was left by an unknown black male who was sleeping on the front of this property. Police observed the ID and took it to Memorial Security.

* * *

On East 11th Street, officers responded to a report of stolen property. Upon arrival, a woman said that her cell phone was stolen from the day room of the Community Kitchen.

* * *

On West Fairfax Drive an officer responded to a report of found property. While on scene at a disorder, a man requested to turn in ammunition to be destroyed. The officer transported the ammo box with assorted ammo to CPD Property.

* * *

An officer responded to a hit and run accident on Tunnel Boulevard. Police spoke with the victim who reported his van was struck by a black BMW displaying a partial temporary tag. He provided a partial photo of the suspect. Police determined the vehicle had been purchased recently from Capital Toyota. The possible vehicle was recently purchased by a certain suspect who is similar in appearance and build to the suspect from this incident. The identification of the suspect is still pending due to the victim not being able to identify the suspect.

* * *

Police spoke to a man who said he was driving eastbound on I-24, just before the I-75 split, when a vehicle began entering his lane. In order to avoid a collision, he swerved right into the shoulder and his mirror struck an electronic sign, damaging his mirror. The vehicle had valid insurance and was driven from the scene.

* * *

On West 14th Street Court, a complainant said he wished to make a report via phone call. He said that his neighbor who lives below him continues to knock on her ceiling and it is causing him stress. She is a black female in her 60's. He said that she will yell and curse at him from inside of her apartment but her voice is inaudible so he cannot hear what she is actually saying. Police referred him to contact the Chattanooga Housing Authority and make an official complaint to management. Police asked him to call back at any time about the matter.


Dalton Youth, 13, Burned While Pouring Alcohol Into Soda Can, Lighting It
  • 12/27/2023
