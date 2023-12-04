Police Blotter: Employee Threatens To Beat Other Employees And Police; Homeless Man Claims Abandoned Bike

While working an extra job at the Aquarium, an officer was notified of a hostile employee. The employee had threatened to "beat" other employees. The officer was asked to stand by while she was being sent home. The employee continued to threaten multiple staff, including the officer, saying, "I will beat your a**" as she was leaving the property.



A business owner on W. Kent Street called police about a suspicious person. Police observed a homeless man on the side of the business with his personal belongings.

The business owner agreed to grant the man the one hour he requested to collect his property.* * *A woman on Chickasaw Road told police that sometime during the night hours, most likely around 2 a.m., someone busted out the rear window to her Hyundai Sonata. The person then damaged the steering column - estimated around $1,000-$1,500 to fix. The person did not drive away with the car. The house across the street has a Ring camera and police will update the report if any new leads become available. Prints were not discovered.* * *Police observed a tent erected on the back parking lot of 1803 E. 23rd St. (the old Bojangles). Contact was made with the single occupant inside, who was identified. The man, who is homeless, has been living in a tent at this location for several months now. He was asked to move elsewhere, and responded "okay."* * *An employee at the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police two women passed all points of store sales with merchandise (valued at $150.31) without paying for the merchandise. Both of them were stopped, but only issued a warning. Walmart declined prosecution.* * *While on routine patrol, police observed a woman standing on the left side of the I-75 exit ramp to Shallowford holding a cardboard sign, panhandling. She was asked to walk back to the police vehicle, at which time she said she had only been out there for a minute. When asked if she was aware that it was illegal, she said she had been given a verbal warning in the past and did not wish to go to jail. She was given a warning, after an accident with unknown injuries call came from down the street, but was told if she returned, further police action would take place.* * *A woman on Snow Street told police someone attempted to steal her Hyundai Elantra while it parked overnight. Police observed heavy damage to the steering column. There is no suspect information.* * *An employee at Enterprise car rental, 2148 Chapman Road, told police a vehicle was returned to them following the rental agreement time and they later discovered a firearm inside the center console of the vehicle. The vehicle was last rented by a man whose name they gave to police. Police recovered the firearm and ran it through NCIC, with no return found. The firearm was turned into CPD Property Division.* * *A man on Greenbrook Lane told police he was upset that a woman parked her car in front of his property (back yard) where he has to place brush and garbage for pickup service. The woman agreed to move her car.* * *A woman called police from the Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. She said that her grandson was in the passenger side of her white SUV and two Hispanic males got out of the vehicle beside him. The grandson told her that one of the men tried to open the passenger side door. Police then spoke with the Hispanic men, and they said that they did not touch the vehicle. Police then watched the video and it did show that the Hispanic men got out of their vehicle, but they did not even look at the white SUV they parked beside. Police did not see any evidence that they even touched the other car. Everyone was allowed to leave the scene.* * *A project manager of a construction site located on Enclave Road told police their wiring just went up about a week ago and they observed it was gone that morning. Mechanics working the site said it will cost $1,500 to fix. There is no suspect information.* * *A woman on Amnicola Highway told police she was a victim of fraud and identity theft. She said she subscribes to the "ONANTV" Youtube channel. She said there is an online "beef" between this channel and the "Justsaynotosko" Youtube channel, and due to the "beef" between the two channels, she believes the associates of the "Justsaynotosko" and "Boze" channel's, are targeting the "ONANTV" channel subscribers and hacking them as a form of revenge. She said she interacted with a post "ONANTV" made which she believes resulted in her IP address being obtained, leading to further personal information and data breaches. She has also received notifications from institutions via mail saying her information has been breached by an unauthorized online entity. She said she believed her identity may have been stolen by these individuals. She has compiled a list of possible suspect information and claimed they are associated with the "Justsaynotosko" Youtube channel. Police cannot confirm any suspect information at this time.* * *A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police sometime during the night her Hyundai Elantra was vandalized. Someone broke out the driver's side window, but then left for unknown reasons. Nothing was taken from inside the vehicle and the steering column was untouched.

A woman on Hamilton Avenue told police she observed a bicycle against the structure there. She said she went onto the property, removed the bicycle and placed it inside her basement. Police received the bicycle with the rear tire (flat) detached. While on scene, a homeless man responded and claimed the bicycle. He took possession of the bicycle.



