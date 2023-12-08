Person Shot Friday Evening On Market Street

A person was shot in the 900 block of Market Street Friday evening.
The person shot received a non life-threatening injury.
Chattanooga Police are investigating, and more information will follow.
Soddy Daisy Police Chief Mike Sneed is retiring, City Manager Burt Johnson announced.
He has worked for the city 32 years and has been chief of the department for the last three years.
... more
Citizen volunteers in Soddy Daisy play a big part in the community, including the holiday festivities. Commissioner Mark Penney thanked Cindi and Nate Sanden for organizing the tree lighting ... more
The Marion County senior who lost her life in a wreck on Highway 72 on Friday morning lost control of her vehicle, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says.
Bentley Buchanan was driving ... more