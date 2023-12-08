Latest Headlines

Person Shot Friday Evening On Market Street

  • Friday, December 8, 2023

A person was shot in the 900 block of Market Street Friday evening.

The person shot received a non life-threatening injury.

Chattanooga Police are investigating, and more information will follow.

Latest Headlines
Person Shot Friday Evening On Market Street
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Mike Sneed Retiring As Soddy Daisy Police Chief
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Citizen Volunteers Play Big Role At Soddy Daisy
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Marion County Senior Who Died In Highway 72 Wreck Lost Control Of Vehicle
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Inmate Found Hanged At Silverdale Jail
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning
7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Breaking News
Mike Sneed Retiring As Soddy Daisy Police Chief
  • 12/8/2023

Soddy Daisy Police Chief Mike Sneed is retiring, City Manager Burt Johnson announced. He has worked for the city 32 years and has been chief of the department for the last three years. ... more

Citizen Volunteers Play Big Role At Soddy Daisy
  • 12/8/2023

Citizen volunteers in Soddy Daisy play a big part in the community, including the holiday festivities. Commissioner Mark Penney thanked Cindi and Nate Sanden for organizing the tree lighting ... more

Marion County Senior Who Died In Highway 72 Wreck Lost Control Of Vehicle
  • 12/8/2023

The Marion County senior who lost her life in a wreck on Highway 72 on Friday morning lost control of her vehicle, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says. Bentley Buchanan was driving ... more

Breaking News
Inmate Found Hanged At Silverdale Jail
  • 12/8/2023
7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning
7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning
  • 12/8/2023
Police Blotter: Plasma Donor Upset She Hasn't Been Paid; Woman Suspects Boyfriend Cheated With Her Cousin
  • 12/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2023
Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway
Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
The Impending Battle Over Universal Vouchers
  • 12/7/2023
Smart Development In Soddy Daisy
  • 12/6/2023
Sports
Appearance Of Tommy Murr Playing Against Lee Hearkens Back To Old Lee-Temple Rivalries
  • 12/7/2023
Randy Smith: Derek Mason Perfect Fit For MTSU
Randy Smith: Derek Mason Perfect Fit For MTSU
  • 12/8/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • 12/7/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Lee Announces Partnership With Hardees, J&S Restaurants
  • 12/7/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Interstate Wreck, Ralph Potter, Graham Nash, And News-Making Old Buildings And Potential Park Sites
  • 12/8/2023
Civitan Club Raises Over $10,000 For Its Charities From Annual Fruitcake Auction
Civitan Club Raises Over $10,000 For Its Charities From Annual Fruitcake Auction
  • 12/8/2023
Storey Trucking Delivers 1st Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery
Storey Trucking Delivers 1st Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 12/8/2023
Dozens Of New Eagle Scouts Honored For More Than 6,000 Hours Of Service
  • 12/8/2023
Angel Tree Gifts Due Back To The Salvation Army By Wednesday
  • 12/8/2023
Entertainment
Country Newcomer Kameron Marlowe Discusses His Music Journey Ahead Of Saturday Concert At The Signal
  • 12/8/2023
Aging Rockers The Banshees And Alex The Band Return To The Woodshop
Aging Rockers The Banshees And Alex The Band Return To The Woodshop
  • 12/8/2023
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
  • 12/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
  • 12/8/2023
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
Dining
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Business/Government
"Suspicious Person" Turns Out To Be Resident Checking Their Own Mailbox - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/8/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 12/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga's Neighborhood Associations Celebrate History At Neighborhood Roundtable Series Finale
  • 12/8/2023
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes, Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
Student Scene
UTC Connected To EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk
UTC Connected To EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk
  • 12/8/2023
GNTC Holds Fall 2023 GED Commencement Ceremony
GNTC Holds Fall 2023 GED Commencement Ceremony
  • 12/8/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/7/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2023 Community Awards
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2023 Community Awards
  • 12/8/2023
The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command Challenged To Raise $2 Million In 4 Hours Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Academy Hosts 40th Christmas Bash At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 12/7/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
  • 12/6/2023
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
  • 12/5/2023
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
  • 12/8/2023
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
  • 12/7/2023
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
Obituaries
Victor Pierre “Peter” Serodino III
Victor Pierre “Peter” Serodino III
  • 12/8/2023
Carolyn H. Alford
Carolyn H. Alford
  • 12/8/2023
Linda Joyce Johnson
  • 12/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Lambert, Dale B. (Cleveland)
Lambert, Dale B. (Cleveland)
  • 12/8/2023
Sanders, Sandra Faye (Athens)
Sanders, Sandra Faye (Athens)
  • 12/8/2023
Carver, Jerry Lorain (Athens)
Carver, Jerry Lorain (Athens)
  • 12/8/2023