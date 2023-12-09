Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Breaks TV At Motel; Pair "May Have Gotten Married Too Quick"

  • Saturday, December 9, 2023

A woman staying at Siegel Select at 6860 Lee Hwy. called police and said she was in a disorder with her boyfriend. The boyfriend also called police about the situation. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was in a verbal disorder with her boyfriend and he got upset and broke the TV. She said he was upset and hit the TV and broke the screen. She said there was also a broken lamp but didn’t explain how it was damaged. The officer saw the broken TV but not the lamp. The man said the two of them were arguing when the woman threw the lamp and broke the TV. He said his only concern was getting his belongings. The officer allowed the man to retrieve his things and wait outside as he already had a ride on the way. Both had conflicting stories and there were no injuries to either one. Both said everything was verbal. Motel management was aware of the TV and will take proper action for repair or replace the television.

* * *

An officer spoke with two men camping in the back of a property on E. 11th Street which was fenced in with no locks. The men told the officer the lady who owned the property had allowed them to sleep there for the time being. Another officer will be verifying this at a later date.

* * *

Police responded to a crash at E. 3rd Street and N. Holtzclaw Avenue. A woman told officers she was operating a CARTA bus and driving west on E. 3rd Street in the first lane. After passing through the intersection of E. 3rd Street and N. Holtzclaw Avenue, a car abruptly turned right in front of the bus into an adjacent gas station. The abrupt turn caused the bus to strike the car in a front angle collision. The car then fled northbound on N. Holtzclaw Avenue. The car sustained damage to its passenger side. The bus sustained damage to its front driver's side. No injuries were reported. Officers observed RTIC camera footage of the collision, which corroborated the bus driver’s account. The RTIC footage was uploaded to Evidence.com. Officers were unable to read the tag on the car in the footage.

* * *

A man at a motel on Parker Lane told police he and his girlfriend had been drinking and she got upset about her dogs. The man said the woman said she wanted to kill herself and then began throwing things in the room and kicked the wall. An officer saw a hole in the wall and the woman eventually admitted to kicking the wall. An officer asked the woman if she wanted to harm herself or others and she responded that she did not. She was asked several times throughout police interaction if she wanted to harm herself and she continued to state that she did not. The officer went downstairs and spoke with the night manager, and explained what had taken place. The manager called the owner of the hotel and he said he didn’t want to press charges but he would charge her card for the damage. The man’s mother arrived and took him home and the woman was allowed to stay at the motel per staff. The officer didn’t see any physical sign of trauma on either the man or woman.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone she parked on Hamill Road for a race and when she returned noticed the driver-side window was broken out. Someone stole her purse, credit card, and driver's license.

* * *

An Uber driver called police and reported he picked up a Middle Eastern male at the Fresh Market on Gunbarrel Road who was requesting a ride to the airport to rent a vehicle. He performed the Uber drive with no issue. After he dropped the man off, he received a second Uber ride request from an area on Amnicola Highway. He said that the ride request was from two different Middle Eastern males, also requesting a ride to the airport to rent a vehicle. The Uber driver said he was former military and he found this to be more suspicious than just a coincidence, so he wanted to let authorities know of the occurrence. Police responded with Airport Police to the airport, and saw one of the described men already checking out at a car rental counter and leaving to get the car he had rented. The officer then saw the two other described men sitting on a bench in front of the rental company counters. The officer approached the men and, through a lengthy conversation with them, it was determined that they were drivers/deliverers for a subsidiary company of Amazon and that they had delivered vehicles to a location off of Amnicola Highway. They then requested an Uber to transport them to the airport so they could rent a car, as it was the only location that was open in the city due to the holiday. They said the rental company would be unable to provide them with a one-way car rental to South Bend, Ind., so they were trying to see if they could either find a hotel in the area or rent a car to Atlanta to find a flight there (as there were none close to their destination in the Chattanooga Airport). The officer assisted them in locating a hotel, the Holiday Inn and Suites, and then offered to transport them to the hotel which they accepted. They said they would be attempting to either find a flight from Chattanooga the next day in hopes that there were more options after the holiday, or find a company that will allow a one-way car rental to either their final destination or Atlanta to find another flight.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder on N. Holly Street between two men. Their mother told police her sons were arguing and she couldn’t break them up so she called police. She wanted both to leave for the night. Police informed both sons to leave and one left and one waited for a ride.

* * *

A man on Mariner Way called police and said over the course of a year his neighbor's son had been disturbing him with his really loud vehicle. The man said the neighbor starts his vehicle several times a day and all throughout the night. That day he had written a note on the neighbor’s door about the vehicle and the neighbors became upset. The man said the neighbors came over to his house, beating on his door in a very aggressive manner, wanting him to come outside. The man said he wanted the incident documented.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder on Kinser Circle where a woman and her mother were in a verbal disorder with a neighbor. The woman said her dog ran away and she went to retrieve it. She said the dog was followed by an unknown Hispanic male. The mother said she went to the location later and yelled at a large gathering of individuals. Both groups were told to stay away from each other.

* * *

Police were called to a residence at Standifer Gap Road where a man was sitting on a random front porch, out of his mind and talking to the air. He was tearing up mail. Officers and the resident helped the man to pick up and throw away the mail. The resident then gave the man some crackers and a Coke. Officers escorted the man off the property.

* * *

A woman on 15th Avenue said two black males were checking vehicle door handles when a friend came outside and saw them. The men ran to the woman’s 2018 black Honda Civic and drove away in it. She said she left the keys in the car, but they were under the seat. Officers spoke to a man, the owner of the car, and he wanted to have it reported stolen. The vehicle was input into NCIC.

* * *

A man on E. 44th Street said he and his wife got into a verbal disorder and she locked him out of the house. He said they just recently moved from Florida. He said they had been having issues for a while now. An officer spoke with the wife who said they got married too quick and she didn’t want to be married anymore. Both said they didn’t feel safe with the other, however, neither wanted to try and find another place to stay for the night.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2023
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Basketball Hosts East Ridge
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/8/2023
Bradley Hoopsters Sweep Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/8/2023
Three From UTC Named To Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall Of Fame
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2023
UTC Women To Host North Alabama Saturday
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2023
Mocs Host Tennessee Wesleyan Sunday
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Breaks TV At Motel; Pair "May Have Gotten Married Too Quick"
  • 12/9/2023

A woman staying at Siegel Select at 6860 Lee Hwy. called police and said she was in a disorder with her boyfriend. The boyfriend also called police about the situation. An officer arrived and ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/9/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, JASON A 2436 MOULTRIE CT DACULA, 30019 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY ... more

Mike Sneed Retiring As Soddy Daisy Police Chief
  • 12/8/2023

Soddy Daisy Police Chief Mike Sneed is retiring, City Manager Burt Johnson announced. He has worked for the city 32 years and has been chief of the department for the last three years. ... more

Breaking News
Citizen Volunteers Play Big Role At Soddy Daisy
  • 12/8/2023
Marion County Senior Who Died In Highway 72 Wreck Lost Control Of Vehicle
  • 12/8/2023
Inmate Found Hanged At Silverdale Jail
  • 12/8/2023
7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning
7 Adults And Two Children Displaced By Mobile Home Fire Friday Morning
  • 12/8/2023
Police Blotter: Plasma Donor Upset She Hasn't Been Paid; Woman Suspects Boyfriend Cheated With Her Cousin
  • 12/8/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
The Impending Battle Over Universal Vouchers
  • 12/7/2023
Smart Development In Soddy Daisy
  • 12/6/2023
Sports
Appearance Of Tommy Murr Playing Against Lee Hearkens Back To Old Lee-Temple Rivalries
  • 12/7/2023
Randy Smith: Derek Mason Perfect Fit For MTSU
Randy Smith: Derek Mason Perfect Fit For MTSU
  • 12/8/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • 12/7/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Three From UTC Named To Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall Of Fame
  • 12/8/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Interstate Wreck, Ralph Potter, Graham Nash, And News-Making Old Buildings And Potential Park Sites
  • 12/8/2023
Civitan Club Raises Over $10,000 For Its Charities From Annual Fruitcake Auction
Civitan Club Raises Over $10,000 For Its Charities From Annual Fruitcake Auction
  • 12/8/2023
Storey Trucking Delivers 1st Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery
Storey Trucking Delivers 1st Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 12/8/2023
Dozens Of New Eagle Scouts Honored For More Than 6,000 Hours Of Service
  • 12/8/2023
Angel Tree Gifts Due Back To The Salvation Army By Wednesday
  • 12/8/2023
Entertainment
Country Newcomer Kameron Marlowe Discusses His Music Journey Ahead Of Saturday Concert At The Signal
  • 12/8/2023
Aging Rockers The Banshees And Alex The Band Return To The Woodshop
Aging Rockers The Banshees And Alex The Band Return To The Woodshop
  • 12/8/2023
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
Ran Adams Fundraiser Benefited Songbirds Foundation Guitars For Kids
  • 12/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
  • 12/8/2023
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
Dining
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Business/Government
"Suspicious Person" Turns Out To Be Resident Checking Their Own Mailbox - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/8/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 12/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga's Neighborhood Associations Celebrate History At Neighborhood Roundtable Series Finale
  • 12/8/2023
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes, Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
Student Scene
UTC Connected To EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk
UTC Connected To EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk
  • 12/8/2023
GNTC Holds Fall 2023 GED Commencement Ceremony
GNTC Holds Fall 2023 GED Commencement Ceremony
  • 12/8/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/7/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2023 Community Awards
Morning Pointe Recognizes 2023 Community Awards
  • 12/8/2023
The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command Challenged To Raise $2 Million In 4 Hours Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Academy Hosts 40th Christmas Bash At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 12/7/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
  • 12/6/2023
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
  • 12/5/2023
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
Red Back Hymnal Singing Moving To Ridgedale Baptist Church For Winter Months
  • 12/8/2023
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
  • 12/7/2023
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
Obituaries
Ann Davidson Coggin
Ann Davidson Coggin
  • 12/8/2023
Victor Pierre “Peter” Serodino III
Victor Pierre “Peter” Serodino III
  • 12/8/2023
Carolyn H. Alford
Carolyn H. Alford
  • 12/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Lambert, Dale B. (Cleveland)
Lambert, Dale B. (Cleveland)
  • 12/8/2023
Sanders, Sandra Faye (Athens)
Sanders, Sandra Faye (Athens)
  • 12/8/2023
Carver, Jerry Lorain (Athens)
Carver, Jerry Lorain (Athens)
  • 12/8/2023