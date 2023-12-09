Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Breaks TV At Motel; Pair "May Have Gotten Married Too Quick"

A woman staying at Siegel Select at 6860 Lee Hwy. called police and said she was in a disorder with her boyfriend. The boyfriend also called police about the situation. An officer arrived and spoke with the woman who said she was in a verbal disorder with her boyfriend and he got upset and broke the TV. She said he was upset and hit the TV and broke the screen. She said there was also a broken lamp but didn’t explain how it was damaged. The officer saw the broken TV but not the lamp. The man said the two of them were arguing when the woman threw the lamp and broke the TV. He said his only concern was getting his belongings. The officer allowed the man to retrieve his things and wait outside as he already had a ride on the way. Both had conflicting stories and there were no injuries to either one. Both said everything was verbal. Motel management was aware of the TV and will take proper action for repair or replace the television.

* * *

An officer spoke with two men camping in the back of a property on E. 11th Street which was fenced in with no locks. The men told the officer the lady who owned the property had allowed them to sleep there for the time being. Another officer will be verifying this at a later date.

* * *

Police responded to a crash at E. 3rd Street and N. Holtzclaw Avenue. A woman told officers she was operating a CARTA bus and driving west on E. 3rd Street in the first lane. After passing through the intersection of E. 3rd Street and N. Holtzclaw Avenue, a car abruptly turned right in front of the bus into an adjacent gas station. The abrupt turn caused the bus to strike the car in a front angle collision. The car then fled northbound on N. Holtzclaw Avenue. The car sustained damage to its passenger side. The bus sustained damage to its front driver's side. No injuries were reported. Officers observed RTIC camera footage of the collision, which corroborated the bus driver’s account. The RTIC footage was uploaded to Evidence.com. Officers were unable to read the tag on the car in the footage.

* * *

A man at a motel on Parker Lane told police he and his girlfriend had been drinking and she got upset about her dogs. The man said the woman said she wanted to kill herself and then began throwing things in the room and kicked the wall. An officer saw a hole in the wall and the woman eventually admitted to kicking the wall. An officer asked the woman if she wanted to harm herself or others and she responded that she did not. She was asked several times throughout police interaction if she wanted to harm herself and she continued to state that she did not. The officer went downstairs and spoke with the night manager, and explained what had taken place. The manager called the owner of the hotel and he said he didn’t want to press charges but he would charge her card for the damage. The man’s mother arrived and took him home and the woman was allowed to stay at the motel per staff. The officer didn’t see any physical sign of trauma on either the man or woman.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone she parked on Hamill Road for a race and when she returned noticed the driver-side window was broken out. Someone stole her purse, credit card, and driver's license.

* * *

An Uber driver called police and reported he picked up a Middle Eastern male at the Fresh Market on Gunbarrel Road who was requesting a ride to the airport to rent a vehicle. He performed the Uber drive with no issue. After he dropped the man off, he received a second Uber ride request from an area on Amnicola Highway. He said that the ride request was from two different Middle Eastern males, also requesting a ride to the airport to rent a vehicle. The Uber driver said he was former military and he found this to be more suspicious than just a coincidence, so he wanted to let authorities know of the occurrence. Police responded with Airport Police to the airport, and saw one of the described men already checking out at a car rental counter and leaving to get the car he had rented. The officer then saw the two other described men sitting on a bench in front of the rental company counters. The officer approached the men and, through a lengthy conversation with them, it was determined that they were drivers/deliverers for a subsidiary company of Amazon and that they had delivered vehicles to a location off of Amnicola Highway. They then requested an Uber to transport them to the airport so they could rent a car, as it was the only location that was open in the city due to the holiday. They said the rental company would be unable to provide them with a one-way car rental to South Bend, Ind., so they were trying to see if they could either find a hotel in the area or rent a car to Atlanta to find a flight there (as there were none close to their destination in the Chattanooga Airport). The officer assisted them in locating a hotel, the Holiday Inn and Suites, and then offered to transport them to the hotel which they accepted. They said they would be attempting to either find a flight from Chattanooga the next day in hopes that there were more options after the holiday, or find a company that will allow a one-way car rental to either their final destination or Atlanta to find another flight.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder on N. Holly Street between two men. Their mother told police her sons were arguing and she couldn’t break them up so she called police. She wanted both to leave for the night. Police informed both sons to leave and one left and one waited for a ride.

* * *

A man on Mariner Way called police and said over the course of a year his neighbor's son had been disturbing him with his really loud vehicle. The man said the neighbor starts his vehicle several times a day and all throughout the night. That day he had written a note on the neighbor’s door about the vehicle and the neighbors became upset. The man said the neighbors came over to his house, beating on his door in a very aggressive manner, wanting him to come outside. The man said he wanted the incident documented.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder on Kinser Circle where a woman and her mother were in a verbal disorder with a neighbor. The woman said her dog ran away and she went to retrieve it. She said the dog was followed by an unknown Hispanic male. The mother said she went to the location later and yelled at a large gathering of individuals. Both groups were told to stay away from each other.

* * *

Police were called to a residence at Standifer Gap Road where a man was sitting on a random front porch, out of his mind and talking to the air. He was tearing up mail. Officers and the resident helped the man to pick up and throw away the mail. The resident then gave the man some crackers and a Coke. Officers escorted the man off the property.

* * *

A woman on 15th Avenue said two black males were checking vehicle door handles when a friend came outside and saw them. The men ran to the woman’s 2018 black Honda Civic and drove away in it. She said she left the keys in the car, but they were under the seat. Officers spoke to a man, the owner of the car, and he wanted to have it reported stolen. The vehicle was input into NCIC.

* * *

A man on E. 44th Street said he and his wife got into a verbal disorder and she locked him out of the house. He said they just recently moved from Florida. He said they had been having issues for a while now. An officer spoke with the wife who said they got married too quick and she didn’t want to be married anymore. Both said they didn’t feel safe with the other, however, neither wanted to try and find another place to stay for the night.