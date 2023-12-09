Woman Charged In Shooting At Market And MLK Bus Stop

Chattanooga Police have identified 64-year-old Betty Blake as the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Market Street on Friday.
CPD's Homicide Unit charged Ms. Blake with attempted first-degree murder. She is in custody at Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
Police earlier were asking for assistance with identifying a person related to the shooting.
Crime Stoppers had been offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
At 5:39 p.m.
on Friday, Police responded to a person shot call in the 900 block of Market Street. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with a non-life threatening injury.
Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.
The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was standing around the bus stop when the suspect walked up behind him and shot. The suspect walked away prior to police arrival.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.