Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, REGINA Y

119 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



ARNOLD, NICHOLAS

1092 COMBS TRAIL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ASBERRY, ASHLEY BIGGERS

223 VALLEY BROOK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BAKER, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE

201 BRYANT AVE DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

30 TUNNELL BLVD APT 221 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST



BOYD, JAYSENDA LE CREED

270 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



BROWN, JOSEPH DILLION

8615 RAMSEY ACRES ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



BYLER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CASTLE, NICOLE DIANE

213 N ELM AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801159

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHANDLER, KENNETH SHAWN

108 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

727 E 11 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CLEVELAND, MARCUS MAURICE

611 WESTOVER DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CROFT, SELENA RENEA

51 WILLOWIND LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOVE, BRIANNA KATHLEEN

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FOSTER, RALPH GOODRICH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARRIS, ASHLEY NICOLE

4790 FOREST WOOD LN APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JEFFERSON, MIRACLE MARIE

57 TULIP LN ROSSVILLE, 307416705

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (ORG.

D.O.R.)JOHNSON, LAWRENCE4868 HANNAH ROAD ATLANTA, 30349Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJONES, TREVOR JAMES4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMEYERS, BRADLEY KEN816 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYMOORE, EDWARD LEE113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113919Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHANCHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONORICK, MADELINE JADE240 HAYS STREET FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN9323 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)ROBERSON, ADAM MATTHEW1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSCOGGINS, DONALYN RENEE302 OAKWOOD CIR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, MARCUS LEROY7108 JARNIGAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SMITH, TRAVIS JERMAINE3729 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STRICKLAND, CAMRON D9404 DAVID SMITH LN OOLTEWAH, 373637292Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESWAFFORD, DENISHA JEAN5432 OLD DIXIE HWY EVANSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113754Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUER, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHTWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTVARNELL, KEDRICK LAMAR723 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTWASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots: