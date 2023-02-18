Latest Headlines

Man, 31, Shot By Ex-Girlfriend In Glenwood

  • Saturday, February 18, 2023
A 31-year-old man was shot by his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend in Glenwood on Saturday afternoon.
 
At 2 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded at 501 Fisher Avenue near Notre Dame School to a person shot. Police located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
 
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
 
 Police were advised that the victim had an altercation with his ex-girlfriend which resulted in him being shot.
 
 The suspect was taken into custody on-scene.
Police are working to gather additional  details in the incident. Charges are pending further investigation.

Man, 31, Shot By Ex-Girlfriend In Glenwood
  • 2/18/2023

