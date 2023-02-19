Chattanooga Woman Gets 84 Months In Federal Prison For Meth Dealing

A Chattanooga woman has been sentenced to serve 84 months in federal prison for dealing in meth.

Lolita Eason appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Prosecutors said an investigation began in 2019 of a local meth conspiracy. It involved a number of phone wire taps.

It was found that Ms. Eason was a participant in the drug ring.

On Nov. 18, 2019, it was found that she went to Atlanta to obtain meth. She was in a vehicle that was stopped and found to have five kilos of meth.

She was interviewed and admitted being part of the conspiracy.