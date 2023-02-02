Police Blotter: Man Returns Boy He Found On Street; Neighbor Keeps Calling Police About Noisy Frat House

A man on E. 8th Street told police he saw a little boy playing outside with no shirt on. The man said the boy told him where he lives and he took the little boy back to his house. When he arrived on the front porch the door was already open. The man said he knocked and went on in. He was met by a woman who screamed when she saw him. The man told the woman he was returning the boy. He stepped back out onto the front porch and then the woman hit him on his shoulder. Police spoke with the woman who said she was walking around the house looking for her son when she noticed a man in her home. The woman said the man came in and sat down on her couch and began lecturing her about her son being outside. The woman said she than asked the man to leave and he would not. The woman said she told him he had to leave. The woman said she nudged him out of her front door.

* * *

The Dollar Tree manager at 5084 S. Terrace told police she saw a middle age white female, wearing a blue hat, light blue jacket, and blue jeans, dumping a basket full of items worth approximately $30 in her backpack, then passing the point of sale without paying for the items. She tried to speak with the woman at the exit. The suspect got into a white Chevy truck and headed toward East Ridge.

* * *

Police responded to vandalism on High Street. A woman said she came home that morning and found someone had tried to kick in her rear door. An officer saw damage to the rear door of the apartment. The woman said she doesn't know who would have tried doing this but she believes some homeless people could have done it. She thought it would cost a couple hundred dollars to repair.

* * *

A man at the Belmont Hotel at 7017 Shallowford Road said people were playing loud music last night and he believes that it was the individuals in the room next to his. The officer spoke with management and they offered the man a room change. The residents in the rooms around the man deny making excessive noise.

* * *

Police responded to Chattanooga Tractor and Equipment at 2034 E. Polymer Dr. where the store manager said when the store opened that morning after the weekend, they noticed the fence around the property had been cut open and the lock on the gate to the sales lot had been cut and was open as well. Once they checked the inventory, they noticed seven pieces of lawn riding equipment had been stolen from the lot sometime over the weekend. It is estimated around $100,000 in equipment was taken from the lot. At this time there is no camera footage of the incident and equipment that was touched or moved on the property did not show any prints when dusted for fingerprints in areas commonly touched.

* * *

A woman on Olive Street called police and said her landlord came over upset that cars are parked on the grass. She said a neighbor called him about the yard being torn up due to cars parking on the grass. She says he was upset and argued with her about the cars.

* * *

A man on E. Dallas Road called police and said someone broke into his 2017 GMC Canyon. He said the truck was locked and doesn’t know how entry was gained. His blue backpack and its contents were taken. The man canceled all of the credit cards and there was no illegal activity on them.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police someone used a throw away email address and took $2,967 off of her Chime account. She says Chime rejected the claim she filed, but she has disputed the rejection and they have reopened her claim. She says Chime has not put the money back into her account and does not know when or if they will do so.

* * *

Officers responded to a fraternity house on Oak Street four times within a two-hour time frame for four complaint calls from one complainant. Complaints were for loud shouting, intoxicated drivers and underage drinking. Every time the officers arrived on scene, all complaints were unfounded. An officer spoke with a resident at the fraternity house and told him they have been receiving multiple anonymous noise complaints. Eventually, the officer spoke with a man down the street and told him all of his complaints were unfounded and police didn’t have any reasonable suspicion or probable cause to detain anyone at the fraternity house. He said he wouldn’t call in any further that night.