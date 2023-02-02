Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRIGO, JUAN CARLOS

1114 RADMOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

144 SALE CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY



BULLARD, ERIC E

1 E 11TH ST APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 374022780

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DAVIS, JERRY

7224 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE

4109 EAST RIDGEDRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT



EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT

11221 DAYTON PIKE APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FALVO, JAMES

241 BEE HIVE LANW MURPHY, 28906

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FITCH, MALIK L

8905 BLUESRUBE DRIVE HISXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GOLLIHER, ANGEL R

1131 DOUBLE S RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GRACE, AMON A

6510 PINE MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HAMMONDS, JYREN T

7710 E BRAINERED APT1004 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HARPER, THELISA CHANTE

2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



HILT, RAVEN SYMONE

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN

1835 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213023

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HRABOWSKIE, RICKEY JAMES

304 OAKWELL CIR CALERA, 35040

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING



HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES

9991 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN

1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSUALT



LANIER, JAMES CALE

728 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



LOVINGOOD, DEVONTE DESEAN

4832 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MANSAPHA, MOUKDA

1024 HURST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE

9815 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN

1333 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MCCULLOUGH, JESSE

2308 BARBRA LANE SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MONTES, JULIO CESAR

102 METRIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RAPER, JOHN ALLAN

6262 SAM SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37308

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



REYNOLDS, JUWAN DONTA

3963 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161812

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RUSSELL, JORDAN DAVOUGHN

3103 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTAANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SALTER, DALE ALLEN

1914 GUNBARRELL RD APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WATSON, JOHN DAVID

5908 LAKERESORT TERRACE APT S 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITE, JOHNNY LEE

16 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, TREVA ELAINE

4041 COUNTY RD 301 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG

2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 373434533

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/14/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY BULLARD, ERIC E

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/25/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DAVIS, JERRY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/27/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/13/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT FALVO, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FITCH, MALIK L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/09/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GOLLIHER, ANGEL R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRACE, AMON A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/18/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMMONDS, JYREN T

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/31/2002

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HARPER, THELISA CHANTE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/04/1962

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/25/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/01/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/25/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSUALT LANIER, JAMES CALE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II LOVINGOOD, DEVONTE DESEAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MANSAPHA, MOUKDA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT