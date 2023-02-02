Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, February 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRIGO, JUAN CARLOS
1114 RADMOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
144 SALE CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

BULLARD, ERIC E
1 E 11TH ST APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 374022780
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DAVIS, JERRY
7224 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE
4109 EAST RIDGEDRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT

EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT
11221 DAYTON PIKE APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FALVO, JAMES
241 BEE HIVE LANW MURPHY, 28906
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FITCH, MALIK L
8905 BLUESRUBE DRIVE HISXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOLLIHER, ANGEL R
1131 DOUBLE S RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRACE, AMON A
6510 PINE MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMMONDS, JYREN T
7710 E BRAINERED APT1004 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARPER, THELISA CHANTE
2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

HILT, RAVEN SYMONE
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN
1835 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213023
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HRABOWSKIE, RICKEY JAMES
304 OAKWELL CIR CALERA, 35040
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING

HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES
9991 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSUALT

LANIER, JAMES CALE
728 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

LOVINGOOD, DEVONTE DESEAN
4832 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MANSAPHA, MOUKDA
1024 HURST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
9815 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN
1333 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCCULLOUGH, JESSE
2308 BARBRA LANE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MONTES, JULIO CESAR
102 METRIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
6262 SAM SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37308
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REYNOLDS, JUWAN DONTA
3963 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161812
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSSELL, JORDAN DAVOUGHN
3103 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTAANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SALTER, DALE ALLEN
1914 GUNBARRELL RD APT 126 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WATSON, JOHN DAVID
5908 LAKERESORT TERRACE APT S 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JOHNNY LEE
16 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, TREVA ELAINE
4041 COUNTY RD 301 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 373434533
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
BULLARD, ERIC E
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/25/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DAVIS, JERRY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/13/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
FALVO, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FITCH, MALIK L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOLLIHER, ANGEL R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRACE, AMON A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMMONDS, JYREN T
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/31/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HARPER, THELISA CHANTE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/04/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSUALT
LANIER, JAMES CALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
LOVINGOOD, DEVONTE DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MANSAPHA, MOUKDA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MONTES, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SALTER, DALE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 12/01/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITE, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, TREVA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

