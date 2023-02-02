Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
|
|BULLARD, ERIC E
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/25/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DAVIS, JERRY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/13/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FALVO, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FITCH, MALIK L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOLLIHER, ANGEL R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRACE, AMON A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAMMONDS, JYREN T
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/31/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HARPER, THELISA CHANTE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/04/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSUALT
|
|LANIER, JAMES CALE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|LOVINGOOD, DEVONTE DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MANSAPHA, MOUKDA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|MAYNOR, DEBRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MONTES, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SALTER, DALE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 12/01/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, TREVA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|