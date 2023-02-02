Car Damaged After Swerving To Miss A Deer - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A vehicle swerved to miss a deer in the 9900 block of Apison Pike and struck a construction barrel, causing damage to the vehicle’s front bumper.

An individual was reported missing from the College Park apartments. After further investigation the individual was located and found to be traveling to New York to visit a friend.

A citizen reported that a large and unleashed dog had nipped at them while they had been walking in the 8000 block of Asher Valley Road. The report was forwarded to the Humane Society.

An officer spoke with a vehicle owner who had parked their car on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of University Drive and asked that they move their improperly parked car.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for criminal trespass.

An auto burglary and theft was reported in the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for DUI.

An officer took a shoplifting report from the Walmart and the suspect was identified. The officer went to the suspect’s home and charged them with the offense.

While conducting routine business checks, night shift officers located a running vehicle in the lot of the Collegedale Community Church. The vehicle was occupied by several individuals. Everything checked out ok.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a residential fire in the 4800 block of Pattentown Road.



