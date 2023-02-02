Dwight Tarwater Is Choice Of Governor Lee For Tennessee Supreme Court

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the appointment of Dwight E. Tarwater to the Tennessee Supreme Court and Matthew Wilson to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Western Section.

“Dwight is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” said Governor Lee. “His understanding of the judiciary’s appropriate role and commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint make him well-suited for the state’s highest court, and I am proud to appoint him to this position.”

Attorney Tarwater is a partner at Paine, Tarwater, Bickers, LLP. He brings more than 40 years of legal background to the Tennessee Supreme Court, including decades of trial and appellate experience and service as Chief Legal Counsel to Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee and J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law. He will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Sharon Lee, effective Aug. 31.

Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Tom Greenholtz, who is from Chattanooga, had been one of the finalists.

Each of these judicial appointments is subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.