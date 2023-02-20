Latest Headlines

UTC To Launch Accelerated Nursing Degree Program

  • Monday, February 20, 2023
UTC nursing students work in the lab in the Metropolitan Building
UTC nursing students work in the lab in the Metropolitan Building
photo by Angela Foster/UTC

An accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will begin in the fall 2023 semester, UTC officials announced on Monday.

The launch of the accelerated program was made official after notifying the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

An on-campus announcement is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, in the UTC Metropolitan Building Learning Resource Center/Skills Lab (Room 121).The Metropolitan Building is located at the northeast corner of McCallie Ave.

and Houston St. (511 McCallie Ave.).

The accelerated BSN program is intended for those who already have bachelor’s degrees in any field and are seeking to transition to nursing careers. Students accepted into the program will face a rigorous three-semester, 59-credit-hour curriculum enabling them to graduate within one calendar year.

“The need for the accelerated program stems from a critical nursing shortage impacting health care not only in the Chattanooga community but across the region, the state and the country,” said Dr. Jerold L. Hale, UTC provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The benefit of an accelerated program is that it effectively addresses workforce demands by increasing the number of desperately needed nurses. UTC will be playing a role in helping put nurses out there in a much quicker time frame.”

The new, accelerated program will accept and enroll a new cohort of students each semester—fall, spring and summer—creating a continual admission and graduation cycle.

Of the 59 credit hours required by the ABSN program, more than a third—21 credit hours—will be completed in clinical settings, giving essential hands-on experience.

“The program is designed for those individuals who have the right skills to be successful: They have to be highly motivated; have an intense desire to learn and become competent as a BSN-prepared nurse; understand and appreciate time management; and be able to handle rigor and stress,” said Dr. Chris Smith, director of the UTC School of Nursing and the University’s chief health affairs officer. “They will need to possess the financial ability to be out of the workplace for a year and have a support system which understands the requirements of an accelerated program.

“The good news is you don’t have to have a degree in the medical field to enter this program. For example, if a person with a degree in business wanted to return to college and be a nurse, that would be great. The same for someone with a degree in a field like psychology; they just have to have a proven track record in having earned a bachelor’s degree and meeting the prerequisites.”

Applicants must submit official transcripts from previously attended institutions and meet the prerequisite course requirements, which include English comp 1 and 2, statistics, chemistry with a lab, anatomy, physiology, psychology and microbiology. All prerequisites must be completed either at UTC or an accredited institution; be in progress or planned at the time of the application; and be completed before the semester in which the student’s ASBN program starts. These courses must be completed with a minimum GPA of 2.75—including a 3.0 GPA in the last 60 hours of previous degree work.

Faculty who are experienced researchers and leaders in nursing and health care will teach the ABSN students during the 12-month format.

“These students will come in, take our nursing-specific courses—including pathophysiology and pharmacology—and participate in clinical experiences at the major hospitals, community clinics and other health care facilities in the Chattanooga and Hamilton County region,” Dr. Smith said.

Chattanooga health care officials lauded the announcement of the new program.

“Parkridge Health System leaders are doing everything we can to staff patient care teams to provide safe, effective care to the people we serve,” said Dr. Deborah Deal, chief nurse executive at Parkridge Health System. “As it’s a well-known fact that all of health care faces a critical shortage of nurses and nurse leaders, we’re excited UTC is helping meet this important demand by offering accelerated opportunities for nursing students to meet their educational goals.”

“We are so excited to partner with UTC; this is a significant advancement for the University, our area hospitals and for our community as a whole to support prioritization of a strong health care workforce,” said CHI Memorial Senior Vice President of Surgical Services and Chief Nursing Officer Sherry Fusco. “Thank you so much for integrating innovative and creative opportunities.”

“We are thrilled with this announcement from UTC’s School of Nursing,” said Rachel Harris, chief nursing executive for Erlanger Health System. “Accelerating the BSN program to help fill needed nursing roles in our community will have a lasting positive impact on the health and health care available.”

Students interested in the ABSN program may contact April Anderson (April-Anderson@utc.edu or 423-425-4670) for more information.

The UTC School of Nursing is an academic unit of the University’s College of Health, Education and Professional Studies.

Latest Headlines
UTC To Launch Accelerated Nursing Degree Program
UTC To Launch Accelerated Nursing Degree Program
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2023
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Defeat Auburn At Home
  • Sports
  • 2/20/2023
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Honor Basketball Seniors
  • Sports
  • 2/20/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 13-19
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2023
Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Unable To Get Along; Neighbor Tries To Stop Woman's Car From Being Towed
  • Breaking News
  • 2/20/2023
Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 13-19
  • 2/20/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 13-19: EVANS ANDY RAY W/M 62 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVINF WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE JONES CHARLOTTE LYNN W/F 40 -- ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/20/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Drunk Couple Unable To Get Along; Neighbor Tries To Stop Woman's Car From Being Towed
  • 2/20/2023

A disorder was reported at a residence on Jackson Street. Police found a man standing outside the house saying a woman had a knife and was inside, and he began to go inside the house. When police ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2023
Chattanooga Woman Gets 84 Months In Federal Prison For Meth Dealing
  • 2/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/19/2023
Man, 31, Shot By Ex-Girlfriend In Glenwood
  • 2/18/2023
Aliya Hoskinson, Charles Brown And Henry McElvain Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago
  • 2/18/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Do Numbers Make It A Tragedy?
  • 2/18/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response (2)
  • 2/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
Sports
Indiana Wrestlers Dominate Chattanooga, 32-3
  • 2/19/2023
PGA HOPE Positively Impacting Lives Of Veterans Through Golf
PGA HOPE Positively Impacting Lives Of Veterans Through Golf
  • 2/19/2023
Drew Beam Pitches Vols Past UC San Diego
Drew Beam Pitches Vols Past UC San Diego
  • 2/19/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Defeat Auburn At Home
  • 2/20/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: My Orchid Hospital
Life With Ferris: My Orchid Hospital
  • 2/20/2023
SAR Recognizes Bass Pro Shops For Patriotism
SAR Recognizes Bass Pro Shops For Patriotism
  • 2/18/2023
Jerry Summers: California Dreamin'
Jerry Summers: California Dreamin'
  • 2/20/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/20/2023
Accessing Fresh Food Sessions Set For Feb. 23, March 9
  • 2/19/2023
Entertainment
Art Of Magic Show Is At Princess Theatre March 4
  • 2/18/2023
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
  • 2/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - NEA
Best Of Grizzard - NEA
  • 2/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Do Numbers Make It A Tragedy?
  • 2/18/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta’s David E. Altig To Speak At Chattanooga Chamber
  • 2/18/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/20/2023
Gas Prices Drop 3.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/20/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
  • 2/17/2023
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
  • 2/17/2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
  • 2/17/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Proposing Remedies But Ignoring Cures?
Bob Tamasy: Proposing Remedies But Ignoring Cures?
  • 2/20/2023
Rev. Drew McCallie To Go On Holy Land Pilgrimage
  • 2/18/2023
Place Of Worship Safety Seminar Set For March 25
  • 2/18/2023
Obituaries
Sarah Ann Kotthoff Tolley
Sarah Ann Kotthoff Tolley
  • 2/20/2023
Paul Douglas Boyd
Paul Douglas Boyd
  • 2/19/2023
Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison
  • 2/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Phillips, Raymond (Tunnel Hill)
Phillips, Raymond (Tunnel Hill)
  • 2/18/2023
Jackson, Don (Cleveland)
Jackson, Don (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023
Marshall, Doris Fay (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023