UTC To Launch Accelerated Nursing Degree Program

An accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will begin in the fall 2023 semester, UTC officials announced on Monday.



The launch of the accelerated program was made official after notifying the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

An on-campus announcement is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, in the UTC Metropolitan Building Learning Resource Center/Skills Lab (Room 121).The Metropolitan Building is located at the northeast corner of McCallie Ave.