Person Arrested For Kidnapping - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, February 27, 2023

A concerned citizen called police when they observed what appeared to be someone being kidnapped in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Collegedale police located the suspect’s vehicle and questioned the driver and alleged victim. The driver was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping and transported to the jail.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Public Library. Everything checked out ok.

Officers responded to a Grindstone Estates home after an individual had found a family member deceased.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with traffic control in the 6600 block of Snow Hill Road.

An officer checked on two vehicles parked on the side of the road, in the 10000 block of Lee Highway, with their hazard lights on. Everything checked out ok.

An officer responded to a vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. No damage was found. All drivers declined a report.

A Chattanooga attorney’s office called police stating that an individual was in their office claiming to be a victim of domestic assault. When asked to confirm, the individual stated over the phone that they had not been assaulted and they were going home.

A resident in the 4800 block of College Drive East called police to notify them that someone had backed their vehicle into their home and left a note. They declined to make a report.

Police responded to a home in the 9600 block of Salisbury Lane to conduct a VIN verification for a citizen who had just purchased a car from a third-party seller. Everything checked out ok.

A crash with injuries was reported in the 5900 block of Main Street. One individual was transported to the hospital.

An officer responded to a mailbox that had been struck by a vehicle in the 5800 block of Edgmon Road and found it lying in the roadway. The vehicle had already fled the scene. The debris was cleared and the mailbox owner was notified. They were not interested in having a report written at this time.

Officers arrested a Collegedale fugitive at their home in the 5600 block of Tallant Road. The fugitive was booked on a probation violation warrant and transported to the jail.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with getting an individual into protective custody in the 7800 block of Clara Chase Drive. 

Police assisted an individual find their way home in the 9300 block of Lee Highway.

An officer checked the area around the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle after receiving a 911 call and hang up from a cell phone. Nothing was located.

Intoxicated roommates in the Hills Parc apartment complex were arguing over a rent payment. The roommates agreed to separate for the night.

An officer checked the area again around the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle after receiving a 911 call and hang up from a cell phone. Nothing was located.

A concerned citizen reported that a broken down mail truck had been sitting in the 9500 block of Amanda Lane for an hour, unoccupied. The Post Office stated that they were trying to get a tow truck from downtown to tow it.

Police responded again to reports involving the intoxicated roommates in the Hills Parc apartment complex. One of the roommates was arrested for domestic assault and public intoxication.

An officer observed a vehicle in the parking lot of the Spring Green apartments with the driver-side door wide open. Contact was made with the owner and they stated that they had accidentally left it open and nothing seemed to be missing. The vehicle was secured.

Police responded to reports of an individual talking to themselves while standing in traffic in the 5900 block of Howe Lane. The individual was found to be under the influence of an illegal narcotic and was arrested for public intoxication.

A resident of the Hills Parc apartment complex reported that they had received threats over social media.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder at the Hills Parc apartment complex. One individual was taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the jail.

The fire department and police responded to a fire alarm at a residence in the 5300 block of Asher Lane. No fire was found.

A three car crash was reported in the 4800 block of University Drive.

Police conducted a consensual encounter in the Walmart parking lot with an individual sleeping in their vehicle. The individual was found to be in possession of felony amounts of marijuana and THC oils. The investigation also revealed that the individual had purchased the narcotics from a dispensary in Michigan and was transporting them to Florida. The individual was arrested and transported to the jail. 

A vehicle was struck from behind while waiting for the light to change in the 9500 block of Apison Pike by a large white pickup that fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

An officer responded to an unknown 911 call from the 4100 block of Birdseye View. Everything checked out ok.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy High School. Everything checked out ok.

An officer responded to an unknown 911 call from the ball fields in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway during a baseball tournament. The officer drove through the area and saw no signs of distress.

A Grindstone Estates resident reported that another individual had sent them offensive text messages.

Police responded to an alarm at the gymnasium of Collegedale Academy High School and conducted a check of the building. It did not appear anything had been damaged or tampered with.

