Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADKINS,SARA MARIE

4919 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102152

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



ARNOLD,JUSTIN

1615 COWART APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BAILEY,JESSICA NICHOLE

10241 NEWTON DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



BURNETTE,TONY ALLEN

4012 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARRILLO RODRIGUEZ,JOSE MICHEL

119 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT #66 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CLURE,TONYA RENEE

800 PINE STREET CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CRAIG,SHINIQUA RASHELLE

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CRANMORE,FRANCES LOLAN

96 BIG GATE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DANIELS,CHARLA RENEE

11255 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS,JEREMY TYRESE

1311 N 37TH STREET HOMELESS RICHMOND, 23223

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DAVIS,KOBE LEBRON

301 N SAINT MARKS AVE Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



DEWS,ARMOND JARVE

775 CALLAWAY COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DRAPER,DERRICK LAWAN

CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



FLOYD,RANDON DARMELL

311 FALLING CREEK DR SODDY DAISY, 37373

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GABRIEL PEREZ,CUPERTIRO

ORCHARD HILL CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GEROW,TIFFANY ELLENANINA

427 HOBSON STREET WESTMINSTER, 29693

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GOODE,JAMES PERRY

6262 SAM SMITH ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRIFFITH,ANTHONY CALEB

27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HALL,BRITTAINY ALICIA

3328 PINEWOOD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY

925 GRAYSVILLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JIMENEZ PACHECO,SILVERIO

4393 N SHORE LANE NORCROSS, 30093

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



JONES,ZYSHUN DAMICHAEL

2007 COOLEY CHATTANOOGA STREET, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOUBERT,ALLEN DALE

5537 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



KIRBY,CAILEI MARIE

662 COUNTY ROAD 25 SCOTTSBORO, 35768

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEPARD NELSON,WINTER RHEA

4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LUSTER,BRYAN CURTIS

6416 STALLION LN HARRISON, 373415943

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



MADDOX,REGINALD RASHUN

3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MADDOX,REGINALD RASHUN

3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



MATHIAS,MOISES JUAN

5900 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MORALES LOPEZ,CRUZ

1511 S WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOZIE,CURTIS RODRICK

1612 FOREST EDGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



NELIS,JENNIFER RHODES

4001 ROSSIVILLE AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



OLIVER,ROGER DALE

10675 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PARKER,NATHAN BYRON

19324 HWY 70 EAST ROCKWOOD, 37748

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



RAMIREZ BERNARDO,WALTER ALEXAN

1412 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ROGERS,JAMES KASEY

3990 TEAKWOOD DR Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SCAIFE,KEVIN

19 LEE CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R



STARNES,TIMMY RAY

8101 MEE MEE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



STONE,JOSEPH AUGUSTUS

427 HOBSON STREET WESTMINSTER, 29693

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TAYLOR,DAIZON TERRELL

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APR 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



WARE,MALISSA

CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WATKINS,SHKAYLA NICOLE

3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFAC



WATSON,DEUNTAE MARKEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041207

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT



WINDMON,ADARION DONTAE

8012 BURGUNDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



YOUNG,JEFFREY ADAIR

3025 DOCKERY ST SOUTH E CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, SARA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/02/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BAILEY, JESSICA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARRILLO RODRIGUEZ, JOSE MICHEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CLURE, TONYA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CRAIG, SHINIQUA RASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DANIELS, CHARLA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/14/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVE, ANA INDIVERI

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, JEREMY TYRESE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/18/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DEWS, ARMOND JARVE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DRAPER, DERRICK LAWAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLOYD, RANDON DARMELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GABRIEL PEREZ, CUPERTIRO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GEROW, TIFFANY ELLENANINA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/09/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GOODE, JAMES PERRY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HALL, BRITTAINY ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/31/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JONES, ZYSHUN DAMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/03/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOUBERT, ALLEN DALE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/15/1957

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS LEPARD NELSON, WINTER RHEA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/05/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADDOX, REGINALD RASHUN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER MATHIAS, MOISES JUAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCRARY, GEORGE MATTHEWS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/21/1976

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MOZIE, CURTIS RODRICK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF NELIS, JENNIFER RHODES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OLIVER, ROGER DALE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/08/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARKER, NATHAN BYRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ BERNARDO, WALTER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROGERS, JAMES KASEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCAIFE, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R STARNES, TIMMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/09/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, JOSEPH AUGUSTUS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/13/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY TAYLOR, DAIZON TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/09/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WARE, MALISSA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/25/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WATKINS, SHKAYLA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFAC

WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/20/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, JAYLA CHENELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WINDMON, ADARION DONTAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION YOUNG, JEFFREY ADAIR

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/14/1960

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR ZARATE GARCIA, CATALINO MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025

Charge(s):

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE



