Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADKINS,SARA MARIE
4919 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102152
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ARNOLD,JUSTIN
1615 COWART APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BAILEY,JESSICA NICHOLE
10241 NEWTON DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

BURNETTE,TONY ALLEN
4012 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARRILLO RODRIGUEZ,JOSE MICHEL
119 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT #66 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CLURE,TONYA RENEE
800 PINE STREET CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRAIG,SHINIQUA RASHELLE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRANMORE,FRANCES LOLAN
96 BIG GATE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DANIELS,CHARLA RENEE
11255 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS,JEREMY TYRESE
1311 N 37TH STREET HOMELESS RICHMOND, 23223
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DAVIS,KOBE LEBRON
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DEWS,ARMOND JARVE
775 CALLAWAY COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DRAPER,DERRICK LAWAN
CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

FLOYD,RANDON DARMELL
311 FALLING CREEK DR SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GABRIEL PEREZ,CUPERTIRO
ORCHARD HILL CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GEROW,TIFFANY ELLENANINA
427 HOBSON STREET WESTMINSTER, 29693
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GOODE,JAMES PERRY
6262 SAM SMITH ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRIFFITH,ANTHONY CALEB
27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HALL,BRITTAINY ALICIA
3328 PINEWOOD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY
925 GRAYSVILLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JIMENEZ PACHECO,SILVERIO
4393 N SHORE LANE NORCROSS, 30093
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JONES,ZYSHUN DAMICHAEL
2007 COOLEY CHATTANOOGA STREET, 37406
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOUBERT,ALLEN DALE
5537 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

KIRBY,CAILEI MARIE
662 COUNTY ROAD 25 SCOTTSBORO, 35768
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEPARD NELSON,WINTER RHEA
4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LUSTER,BRYAN CURTIS
6416 STALLION LN HARRISON, 373415943
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

MADDOX,REGINALD RASHUN
3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MADDOX,REGINALD RASHUN
3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

MATHIAS,MOISES JUAN
5900 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORALES LOPEZ,CRUZ
1511 S WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOZIE,CURTIS RODRICK
1612 FOREST EDGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

NELIS,JENNIFER RHODES
4001 ROSSIVILLE AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OLIVER,ROGER DALE
10675 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARKER,NATHAN BYRON
19324 HWY 70 EAST ROCKWOOD, 37748
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

RAMIREZ BERNARDO,WALTER ALEXAN
1412 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROGERS,JAMES KASEY
3990 TEAKWOOD DR Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SCAIFE,KEVIN
19 LEE CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R

STARNES,TIMMY RAY
8101 MEE MEE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

STONE,JOSEPH AUGUSTUS
427 HOBSON STREET WESTMINSTER, 29693
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR,DAIZON TERRELL
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APR 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WARE,MALISSA
CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATKINS,SHKAYLA NICOLE
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFAC

WATSON,DEUNTAE MARKEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041207
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

WINDMON,ADARION DONTAE
8012 BURGUNDY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

YOUNG,JEFFREY ADAIR
3025 DOCKERY ST SOUTH E CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, SARA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/02/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BAILEY, JESSICA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARRILLO RODRIGUEZ, JOSE MICHEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CLURE, TONYA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRAIG, SHINIQUA RASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DANIELS, CHARLA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/14/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVE, ANA INDIVERI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, JEREMY TYRESE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DEWS, ARMOND JARVE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DRAPER, DERRICK LAWAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLOYD, RANDON DARMELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GABRIEL PEREZ, CUPERTIRO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GEROW, TIFFANY ELLENANINA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/09/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GOODE, JAMES PERRY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HALL, BRITTAINY ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, ZYSHUN DAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/03/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOUBERT, ALLEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/15/1957
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEPARD NELSON, WINTER RHEA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/05/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MADDOX, REGINALD RASHUN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
MATHIAS, MOISES JUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCRARY, GEORGE MATTHEWS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MOZIE, CURTIS RODRICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NELIS, JENNIFER RHODES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OLIVER, ROGER DALE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/08/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKER, NATHAN BYRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ BERNARDO, WALTER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCAIFE, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R
STARNES, TIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/09/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, JOSEPH AUGUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/13/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, DAIZON TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WARE, MALISSA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATKINS, SHKAYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFAC
WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, JAYLA CHENELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WINDMON, ADARION DONTAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
YOUNG, JEFFREY ADAIR
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/14/1960
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
ZARATE GARCIA, CATALINO MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE





