Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADKINS, SARA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/02/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BAILEY, JESSICA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURNETTE, TONY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARRILLO RODRIGUEZ, JOSE MICHEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CLURE, TONYA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CRAIG, SHINIQUA RASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CRANMORE, FRANCES LOLAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, CHARLA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/14/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DAVE, ANA INDIVERI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, JEREMY TYRESE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DEWS, ARMOND JARVE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DRAPER, DERRICK LAWAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLOYD, RANDON DARMELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GABRIEL PEREZ, CUPERTIRO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GEROW, TIFFANY ELLENANINA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/09/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GOODE, JAMES PERRY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HALL, BRITTAINY ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ZYSHUN DAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/03/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOUBERT, ALLEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/15/1957
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|LEPARD NELSON, WINTER RHEA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/05/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MADDOX, REGINALD RASHUN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|MATHIAS, MOISES JUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCRARY, GEORGE MATTHEWS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MOZIE, CURTIS RODRICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|NELIS, JENNIFER RHODES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OLIVER, ROGER DALE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/08/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, NATHAN BYRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMIREZ BERNARDO, WALTER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SCAIFE, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R
|
|STARNES, TIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/09/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, JOSEPH AUGUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/13/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|TAYLOR, DAIZON TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WARE, MALISSA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, SHKAYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFAC
|
|WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JAYLA CHENELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WINDMON, ADARION DONTAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|YOUNG, JEFFREY ADAIR
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/14/1960
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ZARATE GARCIA, CATALINO MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2025
Charge(s):
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
- AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
|