TDOT Announces Full I-24 Closures At Germantown Exit For Essential Roadwork

The City of Chattanooga’s Public Works Department is issuing a traffic advisory regarding upcoming full closures of I-24 at the Germantown exit, announced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. These essential roadwork projects will involve significant detours and impact local traffic flow, particularly immediately following the Juneteenth holiday.

Motorists are urged to plan alternate routes and allow for extra travel time during these closures, which are weather permitting.

I-24 Westbound Closure: June 20-23

The first closure will affect westbound I-24 just east of Germantown.

Closure Begins: Friday, June 20, at 9 p.m.

Reopening Expected: Monday, June 23, at 6 a.m.

This full closure will necessitate installation of a new ramp east of Belvoir Avenue.

I-24 Eastbound Closure: June 27-30

The second closure will impact the eastbound segment of I-24 at Germantown.

Closure Begins: Friday, June 27, at 9 p.m.

Reopening Expected: Monday, June 30, at 6 a.m.

While these are TDOT closures, they will directly affect City of Chattanooga streets. The Public Works Department advises all residents and commuters to stay informed about these closures and adjust their travel plans accordingly. Electronic message boards will be in place to guide motorists.

For the latest updates on traffic and road conditions, please visit TDOT's SmartWay website at www.tn.gov/tdot or follow @CHAPublicWorks on social media.



