Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAISE, TYERICE DEVEON
136 ADAMS CIRCLE GADSDEN, 35901
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BRYSON, JASON RAY
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DODD, TRACY M
1712 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431434
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRANCO CERROS, OSCAR ANTONIO
668 LISBON RD ROSSVILLE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GABRIEL TOMAS, ANTONIO VIENTE
2003 HUFF PL CHATTNOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LLOYD, ROBERT
2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071164
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCNABB, DEVITA SHUNTA
1123 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN
4006 MEADOW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WIEDA, MASON NICHOLAS
208 SHERATON CT MCDONOUGH, 30253
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
Here are the mug shots:
|BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COYNE, MACHANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|DENNIS, JAMES MARK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DOCKERY, JOSEPH RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ENLOW, DEWAYNE LEGERALD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|FULLER, EMILIANO THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JUDE, DREAMA SHEERE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|KECK, AARON L
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MELLER, WESLEY DALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MILES, VIRGINIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MWANGI, ONESMUS M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NIXON, NATASHA DANIELS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)
|
|NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|OWENS, CHRIS ANTION
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|PARTON, TONJA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/20/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|PRESLEY, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|ROACH, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, JOHN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 06/13/1950
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|STANFIELD, KEATON AUGUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|WALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WHITSON, LAJUAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|WILSON, TIMOTHY CHASE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, OMERRIEAL DYWANE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FACILITATION TO COMMIT SECOND DEGREE MURDER
- FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MUR
- FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MUR
- UNLAWFUL POSS. OF A WEAPON
|