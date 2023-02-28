Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAISE, TYERICE DEVEON 
136 ADAMS CIRCLE GADSDEN, 35901 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN 
5110 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

BRYSON, JASON RAY 
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DENNIS, JAMES MARK 
116 HICKORY DRIVE SHELBYVILLE, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DOCKERY, JOSEPH RYAN 
18855 NORTHWAY ST ROSEVILLE, 48066 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DODD, TRACY M 
1712 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431434 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ENLOW, DEWAYNE LEGERALD 
BARNSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

FRANCO CERROS, OSCAR ANTONIO 
668 LISBON RD ROSSVILLE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FULLER, EMILIANO THOMAS 
1001 N NATCHEZ RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052259 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GABRIEL TOMAS, ANTONIO VIENTE 
2003 HUFF PL CHATTNOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT 
5227 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433975 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JUDE, DREAMA SHEERE 
3392 WINTER LN LOT 3324 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KECK, AARON L 
P.O. BOX 435 PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

KING, CANIECHA SHANTA 
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC 
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114339 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LLOYD, ROBERT 
2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071164 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN WILLIAM 
921 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MCNABB, DEVITA SHUNTA 
1123 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MELLER, WESLEY DALE 
237 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILES, VIRGINIA MARIE 
3019 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MWANGI, ONESMUS M 
3410 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIXON, NATASHA DANIELS 
1304 PEGGY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)

OWENS, CHRIS ANTION 
3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN 
4006 MEADOW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD 
2100 E. 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

PRESLEY, JOHN DAVID 
9148 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT 
1813 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ROACH, JIMMY LEE 
63 TALLEY CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, JOHN RICHARD 
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 62 CHATTANOOGA, 374052651 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STANFIELD, KEATON AUGUSTUS 
3116 LAKE HOWARD RD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN 
329 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

WALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON 
1204 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WHITSON, LAJUAN DALE 
4711 BEVERLY KAY DR Chattanooga, 374162307 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

WIEDA, MASON NICHOLAS 
208 SHERATON CT MCDONOUGH, 30253 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WOODS, OMERRIEAL DYWANE 
1307 EAST 31ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FACILITATION TO COMMIT SECOND DEGREE MURDER
FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MUR
FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MUR
UNLAWFUL POSS. OF A WEAPON

Here are the mug shots:
BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COYNE, MACHANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
DENNIS, JAMES MARK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOCKERY, JOSEPH RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ENLOW, DEWAYNE LEGERALD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
FULLER, EMILIANO THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JUDE, DREAMA SHEERE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KECK, AARON L
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MELLER, WESLEY DALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/14/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILES, VIRGINIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MWANGI, ONESMUS M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIXON, NATASHA DANIELS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)
NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
OWENS, CHRIS ANTION
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PARTON, TONJA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/20/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA)
PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
PRESLEY, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ROACH, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, JOHN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 06/13/1950
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
STANFIELD, KEATON AUGUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
WALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WHITSON, LAJUAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
WILSON, TIMOTHY CHASE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, OMERRIEAL DYWANE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FACILITATION TO COMMIT SECOND DEGREE MURDER
  • FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MUR
  • FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MUR
  • UNLAWFUL POSS. OF A WEAPON



Latest Headlines
Vicki Anderson Resigns From Signal Mountain Council; Mountain Top Growth To Be Discussed
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
3 Injured As Pickup Truck Collides With CARTA Bus On Brainerd Road
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Elderly Person Scammed Out Of $2,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Sells Son’s Cars When He Doesn’t Remove Them From Her Property; Father And Son Argue Over Rent Receipt
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, February 27th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/27/2023
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/5/2023

Win a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. It is the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com. ... more

Elderly Person Scammed Out Of $2,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/28/2023

An elderly Greenbriar Cove resident reported that they had been scammed out of $2,000 during the previous week. An officer was requested to check on an individual who was reportedly staggering ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Sells Son’s Cars When He Doesn’t Remove Them From Her Property; Father And Son Argue Over Rent Receipt
  • 2/28/2023

A man told police two of his vehicles had been stolen from his mother’s property and then sold to 'Pick a Part' at 401 Workman Road. Through further investigation, it was discovered that 'Pick ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/28/2023
Man Charged With Trying To Carjack Vehicle; Kilgore Gives His Side In Facebook Video
Man Charged With Trying To Carjack Vehicle; Kilgore Gives His Side In Facebook Video
  • 2/27/2023
Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meetings To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children
  • 2/27/2023
Tree Clearing Prompts Rolling Roadblocks On I-24 In Marion County
  • 2/27/2023
One Of Chattanooga's Longest-Running Car Salesmen Finally Bows Out
One Of Chattanooga's Longest-Running Car Salesmen Finally Bows Out
  • 2/27/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism
  • 2/28/2023
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Politics Is A Dirty Game
  • 2/27/2023
Unity Group Opposes Expansion Of ESA's Pending Legislation
  • 2/26/2023
Sports
Vols Baseball Gets Vitello Back, Highly Touted Transfer Shortstop Now Able To Play
  • 2/27/2023
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
  • 2/27/2023
UTC Softball Drops Two In Final Day Of Frost Classic
UTC Softball Drops Two In Final Day Of Frost Classic
  • 2/26/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Third Seed Lee Men Prepare For Conference Tournament
  • 2/27/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Cloudtree Vineyard Is The Perfect Spot
  • 2/27/2023
Collegedale’s Tea With Bea Brings The Works Of Beatrix Potter To Life March 25
  • 2/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Power Tools Pilfering
Jerry Summers: Power Tools Pilfering
  • 2/27/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 2/27/2023
Clint Powell With Andy Smith, Executive Director Of The YMCA YCAP Program
  • 2/25/2023
Entertainment
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
  • 2/27/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Frautschi And Fung
  • 2/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
  • 2/28/2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
  • 2/24/2023
Guest Cellist Stephen Framil To Perform At Southern Adventist University
Guest Cellist Stephen Framil To Perform At Southern Adventist University
  • 2/23/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism
  • 2/28/2023
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
Katie Snyder, PE Awarded As Outstanding Engineer Of The Year
Katie Snyder, PE Awarded As Outstanding Engineer Of The Year
  • 2/27/2023
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
  • 2/27/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/27/2023
Real Estate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 16-22
  • 2/23/2023
Student Scene
Angela Berch Named Vice President Of Economic Development At GNTC
Angela Berch Named Vice President Of Economic Development At GNTC
  • 2/27/2023
9 CSCC Students Earn AWS Certification
9 CSCC Students Earn AWS Certification
  • 2/27/2023
Lee University’s LEAP Participates In Career Engagement Opportunity
  • 2/24/2023
Living Well
Bloodanooga Set To Return To UT-Chattanooga March 1-2
  • 2/27/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gideon Thomas, Founder Of Serious Healthcare
  • 2/27/2023
Jim Fox Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Tennessee Ambulance Service Association
  • 2/27/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
  • 2/25/2023
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/20/2023
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Little FarmHouse
  • 2/27/2023
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
  • 2/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
  • 2/27/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2023
Obituaries
Kenneth Ray Fox
Kenneth Ray Fox
  • 2/28/2023
Thomas Eugene "Tommy" McHan
Thomas Eugene "Tommy" McHan
  • 2/28/2023
Robert Patton Kimbro
  • 2/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Love, Ruth (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
  • 2/27/2023