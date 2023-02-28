Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/01/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COYNE, MACHANA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION DENNIS, JAMES MARK

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/12/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DOCKERY, JOSEPH RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ENLOW, DEWAYNE LEGERALD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM FULLER, EMILIANO THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JUDE, DREAMA SHEERE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KECK, AARON L

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER RYAN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MELLER, WESLEY DALE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/14/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILES, VIRGINIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MWANGI, ONESMUS M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/20/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIXON, NATASHA DANIELS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE) NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD OWENS, CHRIS ANTION

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT PARTON, TONJA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/20/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA)

PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) PRESLEY, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER ROACH, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/31/1967

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, JOHN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 06/13/1950

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION STANFIELD, KEATON AUGUSTUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/15/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ) WALKER, KEYJIAH LIBRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WHITSON, LAJUAN DALE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/23/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION WILSON, TIMOTHY CHASE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WOODS, OMERRIEAL DYWANE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/27/2023

Charge(s):

FACILITATION TO COMMIT SECOND DEGREE MURDER

FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MUR

FACILITATION TO COMMIT ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MUR

UNLAWFUL POSS. OF A WEAPON






