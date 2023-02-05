Woman, 22, Shot On Dorris Street Early Sunday Morning

A woman, 22, was shot on Dorris Street early Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded to 4300 Dorris at 12:21 a.m. to a person shot. Police responded to the area and were advised the victim had been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Police were later advised the victim was in the area of 4300 Dorris Street when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot.



Police are working to gather details in this investigation and no suspect information is currently available.