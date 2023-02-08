Latest Headlines

Longtime Chattanooga Radio Broadcaster, Advertising Executive Garry Mac Passes Away

  • Wednesday, February 8, 2023
  • Earl Freudenberg

The Chattanooga community and especially broadcasters woke up Wednesday morning to the devastating news that their friend Garry Mac died last night.

According to a Facebook post from his relative Bruce Bowden: “Garry Mac, my brother by blood, by friend by choice, RIP Brother.”

Upon learning of Garry’s passing veteran broadcaster Chip Chapman said, “I’d describe him as always curious and a delight to be around, Garry was not just gifted in the art of conversation, he was an absolute master at it.”

Television news anchor David Carroll had lunch with Mr. Mac last week and said he seemed fine. Mr. Carroll said, “It’s like losing a brother I never had.”

His good friend and broadcaster Max Obrien Templeton said, “I’m stunned, Garry was a good man and will be sorely missed.”

Sunny 92.3 personality Patti Sanders said she had just talked to Garry at Christmas. "This is hard to believe.”

Broadcaster Garry Poole posted, “This one hurts.”

Broadcaster Susie Q Luther said upon learning the news, “I am stunned and heart broken.”

Trustee Bill Hullander said, "He was just in my office talking about the good things of the past. He also was so happy about the new Health Place at Soddy Daisy."

Longtime school board member Rhonda Thurman said, "Garry was a year ahead of me in school. I just spoke with him the end of last year when he was working to get the emergency facility in Soddy Daisy. I am in shock. So sad."

Garry Mac worked in Chattanooga broadcasting at several broadcast outlets including WDXB and WGOW. He and his partner Dale Deacon were on WGOW every morning. His most popular feature was “media madness” - news of changes in Chattanooga broadcasting, and most of the time it was all true.

Mr. Mac was often heard on WGOW talk radio substituting when the hosts were on vacation or sick.

When Mr. Mac left broadcasting, he went to work for Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Clark Taylor as his marketing assistant. Mr. Mac coined the phrase, “There is a difference” which the hospital still uses today. Mr. Mac also started the water bottle program at Memorial encouraging everyone to drink 6 to 8 ounces of water a day.

He also handled marketing for Hospice of Chattanooga for many years.

For many years, he was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Brainerd.

He served as press secretary for Congresswoman Marilyn Lloyd.

In recent years Garry Mac had been living in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Latest Headlines
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
  • Sports
  • 2/8/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/8/23
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
More Chickens Coming To Red Bank; Fowl Win In 3-2 Vote
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Longtime Chattanooga Radio Broadcaster, Advertising Executive Garry Mac Passes Away
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/8/2023
Breaking News
Mark Harrison To Lead Hamilton County Republicans
  • 2/8/2023

Mark Harrison has been chosen chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party. Nea Paris is vice chairwoman. Other officers are Dari Owens, secretary; Paulina Madaris, treasurer; and Elier ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/8/23
  • 2/8/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Stolen U-Haul Car Hauler Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/8/2023
Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Chased Off; Man Doesn't Want Bike Left On His Property
  • 2/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2023
Business Manager Of Cleveland Church Charged With Embezzling Large Amounts From Church
  • 2/7/2023
Lawson Whitaker, Consummate Photographer and Chattanoogan Contributor, Dies
Lawson Whitaker, Consummate Photographer and Chattanoogan Contributor, Dies
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response (3)
  • 2/3/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Sports
Mocs Back At McKenzie For Contest With Citadel
  • 2/7/2023
Lady Vols Lose In Double OT At Mississippi State
  • 2/6/2023
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
Randy Smith: Good Chemistry Is A Big Deal
  • 2/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs Volleyball Signs Louisiana Tech Hitter
  • 2/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
  • 2/6/2023
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
  • 2/7/2023
Did You Know? Non-Binary
Did You Know? Non-Binary
  • 2/8/2023
West 26th Street Closed Through Wednesday For Emergency Crane Lift
  • 2/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
  • 2/7/2023
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
  • 2/7/2023
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Scenic City Chorus In Concert On Sunday At First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (3)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Dining
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
  • 2/6/2023
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Business
Shaw Industries Announces Acquisition Of Watershed Solar
  • 2/6/2023
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
  • 2/6/2023
Leadership Chattanooga Class Of 2023-2024 Nominations Open
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
New Home Construction In Walker County Remained Consistent In 2022
  • 2/7/2023
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage On Feb. 16
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage On Feb. 16
  • 2/7/2023
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 2/7/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts Career Preview Day In Rock Spring
  • 2/7/2023
Ocoee Middle School Students Win Awards In National Essay Writing Competition
Ocoee Middle School Students Win Awards In National Essay Writing Competition
  • 2/7/2023
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Announces "Center Stage" Charity Initiative
  • 2/6/2023
Living Well
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
  • 2/7/2023
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
  • 2/7/2023
Northside Neighborhood House Announces 16th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction Chairs
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Cherokee Removal Program Will Be At Moccasin Bend On Feb. 18
  • 2/3/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/6/2023
Obituaries
Velma Lee Turner Hinton
Velma Lee Turner Hinton
  • 2/8/2023
Willard Otto Brasgalla
Willard Otto Brasgalla
  • 2/8/2023
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Myers Vanoer
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Myers Vanoer
  • 2/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
  • 2/7/2023
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
  • 2/7/2023
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
  • 2/7/2023