Longtime Chattanooga Radio Broadcaster, Advertising Executive Garry Mac Passes Away

Garry Mac photo by Earl Freudenberg Dale Deason and Garry Mac photo by Earl Freudenberg With Talk Radio's Jim Reynolds photo by Earl Freudenberg Garry Mac and friends photo by Earl Freudenberg Garry Mac and Helen Hardin photo by Earl Freudenberg Previous Next

The Chattanooga community and especially broadcasters woke up Wednesday morning to the devastating news that their friend Garry Mac died last night.

According to a Facebook post from his relative Bruce Bowden: “Garry Mac, my brother by blood, by friend by choice, RIP Brother.”

Upon learning of Garry’s passing veteran broadcaster Chip Chapman said, “I’d describe him as always curious and a delight to be around, Garry was not just gifted in the art of conversation, he was an absolute master at it.”

Television news anchor David Carroll had lunch with Mr. Mac last week and said he seemed fine. Mr. Carroll said, “It’s like losing a brother I never had.”

His good friend and broadcaster Max Obrien Templeton said, “I’m stunned, Garry was a good man and will be sorely missed.”

Sunny 92.3 personality Patti Sanders said she had just talked to Garry at Christmas. "This is hard to believe.”

Broadcaster Garry Poole posted, “This one hurts.”

Broadcaster Susie Q Luther said upon learning the news, “I am stunned and heart broken.”

Trustee Bill Hullander said, "He was just in my office talking about the good things of the past. He also was so happy about the new Health Place at Soddy Daisy."

Longtime school board member Rhonda Thurman said, "Garry was a year ahead of me in school. I just spoke with him the end of last year when he was working to get the emergency facility in Soddy Daisy. I am in shock. So sad."

Garry Mac worked in Chattanooga broadcasting at several broadcast outlets including WDXB and WGOW. He and his partner Dale Deacon were on WGOW every morning. His most popular feature was “media madness” - news of changes in Chattanooga broadcasting, and most of the time it was all true.

Mr. Mac was often heard on WGOW talk radio substituting when the hosts were on vacation or sick.

When Mr. Mac left broadcasting, he went to work for Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Clark Taylor as his marketing assistant. Mr. Mac coined the phrase, “There is a difference” which the hospital still uses today. Mr. Mac also started the water bottle program at Memorial encouraging everyone to drink 6 to 8 ounces of water a day.

He also handled marketing for Hospice of Chattanooga for many years.

For many years, he was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Brainerd.

He served as press secretary for Congresswoman Marilyn Lloyd.

In recent years Garry Mac had been living in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.