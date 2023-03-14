County Mayor Wamp To Give His 1st State Of The County Address On March 31

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp will give his first State of the County address on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. in the downtown studio of FreightWaves, a locally-owned logistics company. During the address, Mayor Wamp will recap his first several months in office, share his vision for the future of Hamilton County, and outline his budget priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

Ahead of budget season, the county mayor's office is asking residents to share their input on county priorities by completing a three minute online survey, which can be found at stateofthecounty.org and will remain open until Sunday, March 26.

"The measure of our county is how well we serve our youngest and oldest citizens, which requires careful long-term planning and strategic investment as our community continues to grow," said Mayor Wamp. "Since the beginning of the year, my office has been working closely with the county’s finance department, department heads, and county commissioners to prioritize and adequately fund projects that will have the greatest impact on our community.”

Residents can RSVP to attend the State of the County address in-person or complete the budget survey by visiting stateofthecounty.org. Seating is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The address will be livestreamed at stateofthecounty.org and on the county’s YouTube page for residents to view in real-time or later at their convenience.