Delmonte Hotel Group Acquires Moxy Chattanooga Downtown

DelMonte Hotel Group, a hotel management and development company headquartered in Rochester, NY, has acquired the Moxy Chattanooga Downtown.Currently located in Chattanooga's Southside neighborhood, Moxy Chattanooga Downtown offers ample opportunity to work hard and play hard during visits to the Scenic City with access to shops, dining, entertainment and nightlife activity. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Chattanooga Convention Center.Officials said, "Located at 1220 King St., the four-story, 108-room boutique hotel is conceptualized for both the young and young at heart.The unconventional stay experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and extends from its vibrant social spaces, like the lounge and outdoor patio, to its fitness center, customizable meeting space, bar and restaurant and smart bedrooms with clever, modular design and custom furniture. The polished, pet-friendly property offers playful, locally-inspired programming to jump-start theh day, pre-game at night and reflect the one-of-a-kind character of the city for its free-sprited travelers. Designed to give guests everything they want and nothing they don't, the hotel also provides contemporary comforts, tech offerings and sociable service at an attractive price point to further support the needs of today's travelers and deliver on ideal experiences and southern hospitality at its finest.""We're thrilled to add Moxy Chattanooga Downtown to our growing portfolio of properties and make our mark in one of America's most breathtaking cities," said Alexander DelMonte, chief executive officer & president of the DelMonte Hotel Group. "Moxy is buzzing with high energy and an energetic crew that always aims to surprise travelers. It is also situated in an ideal location, surrounded by outdoor adventure and iconic world-class attractions that are within walking distance for our guests to enjoy day or night while exploring all that Chattanooga has to offer."For more information on the property, visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/chaox-moxy-chattanooga-downtown/overview/.