Person Arrested On Multiple Charges At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Police responded to the Walmart after being alerted to a theft in progress. A traffic stop was conducted as the suspect’s vehicle was leaving the scene. The driver was arrested for theft, burglary, and driving on a suspended license. The driver was also found to have outstanding warrants out of Hamilton County and East Ridge. They were transported to the jail.

An officer responded to an unknown 911 hang up in the 5800 block of Main Street. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

A semi-truck veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 10600 block of Apison Pike.

Police were requested to check the well being of employees at First Horizon Bank after the doors were found to be locked during business hours. Contact was made and the officers were advised that the computer systems were down requiring the bank to be locked down until a maintenance person arrived to fix the problem.

An officer responded to an unknown 911 hang up in the 10300 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

A residential alarm was activated in the 10300 block of Conifer Ridge. Everything checked out okay.

Officers assisted with a mental health crisis at a local nursing home.

Officers responded to a mental health crisis at the Hills Parc apartment complex.

A business alarm was activated in the Ooltewah Crossing plaza. The alarm was set off by an employee locking the store up for the night.

A night shift officer made contact with an occupied suspicious vehicle parked behind the closed Cracker Barrel. The occupant advised that they were waiting for a friend.

A burglar alarm was activated at Jack’s Family Restaurant. An employee on scene advised police that the alarm had been set off by the food delivery truck.

