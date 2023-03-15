Fellow Firefighters Help Lay Captain Jack Manis To Rest

Retired Chattanooga Fire Department Captain Jack Manis was remembered on Wednesday for his devotion to firefighting.

Captain Manis served the citizens of Chattanooga for 32 years. Dr. Bill Owens said Cpt. Manis put his life on the line every day he was on duty to help save lives and we thank him for that service.

With the flag waving for a light breeze, several firefighters lined the street from the funeral home chapel to the cemetery honoring their firefighting brother.

Captain Manis was laid to rest at the Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Hixson.

It was noted that several members of Cpt. Manis’ family still are employed by the city in the fire department.

Captain Manis, who was 85, attended Chattanooga Central High School before joining the United States Army in 1955.

Among the survivors are his wife of 62 years, Sandra Manis; children, Jimmy (Kelly) Manis, Tony (Terri) Manis, and Patty (Corky) Owen; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson.