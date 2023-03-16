Man, 39, Shot On Manufacturers Road Wednesday Evening After Encountering Group Of Men

A man, 39, was shot Wednesday evening on Manufacturers Road.
Chattanooga Police responded at 6:55 p.m. to 200 Manufacturers Road, and located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury.
Police were told the man encountered a group of men while walking in the area. There was an argument between the victim and the group of men and one of the suspects shot the victim.
Police searched the area but did not locate the suspects.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.