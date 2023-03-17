Speaker Kevin McCarthy Joins Congressman Fleischmann For Chattanooga Fundraiser

Speaker Kevin McCarthy visited Chattanooga on Thursday to attend a fundraiser in support of Tennessee Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

"I'm pleased to be in East Tennessee to support my friend Chuck Fleischmann,” Speaker McCarthy said. “Chuck is a leader in our Republican conference, and he is working tirelessly to fix our economy, stop illegal immigration, and get our country back on track. East Tennesseans are well-served by his conservative leadership."

“It is an immense honor to welcome Speaker Kevin McCarthy back to Chattanooga,” said Rep.

Fleischmann. "Tennesseans and all Americans are better off with Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Thanks to Speaker McCarthy’s leadership we now have efficiency, transparency, honesty and action back in the House and I look forward to our continued partnership to ensure our shared conservative values are always upheld in Washington.”