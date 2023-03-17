Bradley Authorities Arrest Man Wanted In Holdup In Which Gun Was Put To Man's Head

Authorities in Bradley County have arrested Izak Sensibaugh, who was wanted for a March 5 holdup in which a gun was placed to a man's head.

Sensibaugh is charged with especially aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony firearm use, theft over $1,000, and drug possession. He also had warrants for failure to appear on two aggravated assaults and vandalism.

In the March 5 incident, authorities said Sensibaugh took the victim's iPhone 14 Pro and Apple watch.

When captured, he was armed with a .380 semi-automatic handgun.