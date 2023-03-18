Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, March 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, LEXI S 
908 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BOWMAN, MITCHELL HAYDEN 
2049 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 307252534 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COLEMAN, MICHAEL ETHAN 
131 FOX FARM TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA 
2707 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FRIESON, BRENDA ANNETTE 
5216 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102031 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARRETT, CARLOS LEBRON 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRIFFIN, TROY E 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211466 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL 
1513 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOLLAND, KALYB LEE 
239 WILDER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN 
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, NBRYA S 
5216 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102031 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LONGRON, COOPER RAY 
8831 CREEK RD ORANGE, 77630 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

NEAL UNDERWOOD, TRAVEN EASTON 
724 W 12TH ST CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OLIVER, LENA MARIE 
1400 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PICKETT, ASHIA D SHAY 
2303 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PLUNKETT, ELIZABETH 
206 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)

POTTER, RICHARD JERRY 
3041 NEW HARMONY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS

RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES 
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ALLEN RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, ALLISON W 
1317 ADONNA LN EAST RIDGE, 374120000 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING

SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE 
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 1603 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SPILLMAN, KEVIN D 
1617 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON 
202 CASTEEL RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238124 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TALAFUSE, ERICA CAROL 
332 RIDGESIDE DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALKER, DARRELL SCOTT 
223 BACK VALLEY RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, RODRICK CANELLE 
72 KNOLLWOOD DR. APT 17A RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ZANK, JAMES EARL 
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD. UNIT 7A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

