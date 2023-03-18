Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMOUR, LEXI S
908 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BOWMAN, MITCHELL HAYDEN
2049 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 307252534
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COLEMAN, MICHAEL ETHAN
131 FOX FARM TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA
2707 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FRIESON, BRENDA ANNETTE
5216 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102031
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARRETT, CARLOS LEBRON
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRIFFIN, TROY E
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211466
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL
1513 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLLAND, KALYB LEE
239 WILDER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, NBRYA S
5216 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102031
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONGRON, COOPER RAY
8831 CREEK RD ORANGE, 77630
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
NEAL UNDERWOOD, TRAVEN EASTON
724 W 12TH ST CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OLIVER, LENA MARIE
1400 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PICKETT, ASHIA D SHAY
2303 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PLUNKETT, ELIZABETH
206 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
POTTER, RICHARD JERRY
3041 NEW HARMONY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ALLEN RAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, ALLISON W
1317 ADONNA LN EAST RIDGE, 374120000
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 1603 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SPILLMAN, KEVIN D
1617 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPRAGUE, EDWARD LEVON
202 CASTEEL RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238124
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TALAFUSE, ERICA CAROL
332 RIDGESIDE DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, DARRELL SCOTT
223 BACK VALLEY RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, RODRICK CANELLE
72 KNOLLWOOD DR. APT 17A RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ZANK, JAMES EARL
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD. UNIT 7A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
