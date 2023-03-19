Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMBROCO, ALEX
1007 EAST 32ND ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BARRETT, AMBER RAE
3774 SKYGO RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, ROBERT ALLAN
7235 RIDGESTONE DR OOLTEWAH,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
INCEST
INCEST
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162439
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CORY PERRY, GEORGE MARVIN
562 GOOD OLE BOYS DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COX, JONATHAN ANDREW
734 MARLEY WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DAVIS, ALSHON A
3767 N CINDY JO DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37040
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FARRIS, DIZZANNARA RENARD
2313 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, MORGAN A
815 UNIVERSITY ST DEC 2101 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KING, BREVANTE ROBERT
3778 Prospect Church Rd Ooltewah, 373638453
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN
4818 HIXSON PIKE APT J4 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOSS, JARED C
3103 GREENWICH AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA
3515 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
OLIPHANT, DAVID LEE
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374029998
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OSTERLUND, JOSEPH
134 NEELY CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
OTERA, JAQIE SKYLAR
217 SOUTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
5209 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161642
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PENA, LISA N
6135 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
PEOPLES, SHANIQUA
1706 BRATT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF
3676 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
2141 EAST 28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STARNES, SHAY LYNN JEANETTE
161 HUGHES RD NW CLEVELAND, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRICKENBARGER, JOSHUA DAVID
119 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
8400 DUNNHILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
1301 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOODALL, TESSAH SAVANA
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
