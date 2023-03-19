Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBROCO, ALEX

1007 EAST 32ND ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BARRETT, AMBER RAE

3774 SKYGO RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, ROBERT ALLAN

7235 RIDGESTONE DR OOLTEWAH,

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

INCEST

INCEST

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY



BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162439

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CORY PERRY, GEORGE MARVIN

562 GOOD OLE BOYS DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COX, JONATHAN ANDREW

734 MARLEY WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



DAVIS, ALSHON A

3767 N CINDY JO DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37040

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FARRIS, DIZZANNARA RENARD

2313 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B

4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON

4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, MORGAN A

815 UNIVERSITY ST DEC 2101 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KING, BREVANTE ROBERT

3778 Prospect Church Rd Ooltewah, 373638453

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN

4818 HIXSON PIKE APT J4 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MOSS, JARED C

3103 GREENWICH AVE.

Here are the mug shots:

BARRETT, AMBER RAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/03/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COX, JONATHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/09/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II DAVIS, ALSHON A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FARRIS, DIZZANNARA RENARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION JONES, MORGAN A

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/26/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KING, BREVANTE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/25/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARASSMENT OLIPHANT, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/24/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

