Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, March 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBROCO, ALEX 
1007 EAST 32ND ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BARRETT, AMBER RAE 
3774 SKYGO RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, ROBERT ALLAN 
7235 RIDGESTONE DR OOLTEWAH, 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
INCEST
INCEST
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO 
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162439 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CORY PERRY, GEORGE MARVIN 
562 GOOD OLE BOYS DR DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COX, JONATHAN ANDREW 
734 MARLEY WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DAVIS, ALSHON A 
3767 N CINDY JO DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37040 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FARRIS, DIZZANNARA RENARD 
2313 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B 
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON 
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MORGAN A 
815 UNIVERSITY ST DEC 2101 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KING, BREVANTE ROBERT 
3778 Prospect Church Rd Ooltewah, 373638453 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MILLSAPS, CONNIE ANN 
4818 HIXSON PIKE APT J4 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOSS, JARED C 
3103 GREENWICH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA 
3515 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT

OLIPHANT, DAVID LEE 
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374029998 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OSTERLUND, JOSEPH 
134 NEELY CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING

OTERA, JAQIE SKYLAR 
217 SOUTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
5209 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161642 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PENA, LISA N 
6135 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PEOPLES, SHANIQUA 
1706 BRATT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF 
3676 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN 
3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL 
2141 EAST 28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STARNES, SHAY LYNN JEANETTE 
161 HUGHES RD NW CLEVELAND, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKENBARGER, JOSHUA DAVID 
119 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID 
8400 DUNNHILL LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE 
711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER 
1301 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WOODALL, TESSAH SAVANA 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

