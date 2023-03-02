Police Blotter: Man Thinks Prowler Is Under His Home; Man’s Vehicle Is Stolen While He Uses The Bathroom

Police responded to a prowler at a home on Hixson Pike. Police spoke with two men and the homeowner said someone was under his home. He pulled the vent off the floor inside the home and said he had been hearing someone bang things under the home. He said the insulation had been moved around and doesn’t think it was an animal. Officers saw no signs on the outside of the home where someone gained entry to the crawlspace. The man wasn’t satisfied and went under the home himself and didn’t see anyone.

An employee with AT&T told police someone stole approximately $7,000 worth of copper wiring from Pineville Road

A woman on 6th Avenue told police someone threw a brick through the windshield of her 2002 Chevy Tahoe overnight.

The owner of Smoke and Vape at 6901 Lee Hwy. told police two customers got loud and angry in his store and he wanted them trespassed. The officer spoke with the man and woman and they were defensive at first, saying the owner was being unreasonable. When it was explained to them they were not in trouble, but simply had to stay away from the man’s store or face arrest, they calmed down saying they would not return.

Police responded to vandalism at AT&T field at 201 Power Alley. Police saw that a fence had been cut open from the corner towards the back end of the stadium. When the senior partnership manager of the stadium arrived, police notified him of the damage to the fence.

An employee of Koch’s Bakery at 1900 Broad St. told police her car had been stolen while she was at work. She said she arrived at 2:30 a.m. and parked her silver 2011 Chevy Cruz in the parking lot on the north side of the business. She went outside at approximately 5:26 a.m. and saw her car wasn’t there. She said she may have left the car unlocked and had a spare key between the front seats of the vehicle. She said no one has permission to use her vehicle and wanted to report it as stolen. She also wanted to prosecute for the theft of her car. She valued her vehicle at approximately $7,000. She said there was a front license plate on the vehicle that says "Mama Bear." Her Georgia driver's license and Social Security card were also in the vehicle at the time it was stolen. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. The car was later recovered on Rossville Boulevard and removed from NCIC and released to the owner.

A woman on Alabama Avenue told police that sometime overnight, someone entered her unlocked 2022 Toyota 4Runner and stole approximately $500 in gift cards and a pair of sunglasses valued at $1,000.

A man on Central Avenue told police that his 2016 VW Tiguan and another man’s 2016 Chevy Cruze had their windows busted overnight and the vehicles were ransacked. No items of value were stolen.

While on patrol, an officer saw a blue Kia sedan at the back of an apartment complex on Jersey Pike. The vehicle was not parked properly and had been backed into some bushes. The officer got the tag and it came back to Enterprise Holdings. While getting the tag, the officer noticed very dark tint that is not normally located on Enterprise vehicles. The officer also found a small torn baggie with some white residue inside stuck on the driver door. Inside the care the officer noticed a camo facemask and that the driver seat was reclined into the backseat. A closer look through the windows, revealed a roll of aluminum foil and a black facemask in the back seat. The officer ran the vehicle and it had not been reported stolen. Auto crimes was contacted to ensure the vehicle was not a suspect in anything at the time.

A man told police he parked in front of Denthawk at 6415 E Brainerd Road and ran into use the bathroom. The keys were left in vehicle and when the man came out he saw the vehicle headed out the side gate.