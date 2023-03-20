Man Fires Shots As He Robs Downtown Bank; Occupants Of Nearby Buildings Warned Of Gunman On The Streets

Previous Next

Chattanooga Police said a man fired shots from a rifle while carrying out a robbery at Regions Bank at Sixth and Market streets at mid-morning Monday, bringing a huge police presence downtown.

Police said the man "entered the bank around 10:30 a.m. and fired several rounds before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money."

There were no reports of injuries.

Prior to police arrival, the suspect fled the bank in an unknown direction. Law enforcement officials remained on-scene actively investigating the incident.

Police said at noon, "There's no immediate threat to the community and businesses in the area have been advised to resume normal operation."

Occupants of nearby buildings were advised that a gunman could be on nearby streets.

The suspect was said to be wearing all black. He was described as a light-skinned or white male.

Market Street was closed from Sixth to Seventh streets.

Police were using drones to try to locate the suspect.



The Hamilton County Courthouse and the Courts Building were initially placed on lockdown and employees were told to stay away from windows. That lockdown was later lifted.

Regions Bank officials said, "Our teams are working closely with law enforcement in support of the investigation, and we deeply appreciate the quick and thorough response of nearby officers. All our associates are safe, and no customers were in our branch at the time.

"While the downtown branch at 601 Market Street will be temporarily closed as investigators gather information, our teams remain ready to serve customers at all other Chattanooga-area Regions locations on both sides of the river. Regions Bank associates do an incredible job meeting the needs of our customers every day, and we are working with Market Street associates to deliver support as needed during this time."