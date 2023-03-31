Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday night:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: MAYOR’S OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Buildings, by adding Article IV, entitled, “Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) Program”, within the City of Chattanooga.VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award of $20,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds for the construction of a pavilion at Lookout Valley Park. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $25,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the YMCA – Hamilton Family YMCA for the purposes of providing whole family programming and services to Chattanooga residents who experienced negative financial impacts as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (District 4)c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $35,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Brothers United International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters for the purposes of establishing the David J. Floyd Youth Summer Camp and continuing mentorship programming. (Districts 4 & 8)d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Chattanooga Empowerment Cowboys for the purposes of continuing mentorship programming through youth athletics. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Ella Library for the purposes of continuing library and tutoring services to increase the literacy rate of students in Chattanooga. (District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Bethlehem Center for the purposes of making programming more accessible through the hiring of a community outreach manager. (District 7)g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $42,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga for the purposes of upgrading and improving safety and security infrastructure at the 2312 Duncan Avenue Highland Park facility. (District 9)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (CARCOG) for the management of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownsfield Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) for a four (4) year term beginning on April 4, 2023.FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERi. A resolution authorizing the Family Justice Center to apply for, and if awarded, accept a continuation grant from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice for services provided to victims, for a grant period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, for an amount not to exceed $124,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEj. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Harlee Milligan to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Deanne Bolton to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Micah Chapman to the Office of Family Empowerment Board, for a term beginning on April 5, 2023, and ending on April 4, 2024.m. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Hamilton County Schools to launch the One Chattanooga Institute for Early Care and Learning, a new Future Ready Institute that will allow students to become credentialed early learning professionals, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.PLANNINGn. Northgate Center Partnership-Hwy. 153 Corporation d/b/a Hixson Wine and Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 5230 Highway 153, Suite 140. (District 3)PARKS & OUTDOORSo. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga and Austin Peay State University’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute to enter into an Interlocal Agreement to collaborate on promoting, creating, and restoring grasslands on city-owned lands where the program will help fulfill Resolution No. 30532 addressing the responsible management of city-owned natural resources and will reduce stormwater runoff and lawn maintenance costs, increase biodiversity, including pollinators, and many other benefits.p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Parks & Outdoors to accept, if awarded, a grant in the amount of $100,000.00 from Kubota Hometown Proud for installation of trees and shrubs in equity zone parks, in an effort to reduce urban heat island effects.PUBLIC WORKSq. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on Greenwood Road, from Wilcox Blvd. to Eddings Street, designating it as “Commemorative Lee “Sonny” Mosley Jr. Road”. (District 9)WASTEWATERr. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to execute a Fourth Amendment to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvements Plan (e2i2), an Interlocal Agreement, in substantially the form attached, for cost-sharing between the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, as part of the City of Chattanooga’s Consent Decree, and said amendment governing sewer flow, sewer system capital improvements, and the transfer of ownership of the parcel at 6000 Cornelison Road from Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority to the City of Chattanooga. (Revised with permission of Chairman Ledford)s. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a lease with the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, in substantially the form attached, for the design and construction of the City’s proposed wet weather equalization stations, to be located at 6000 Cornelison Road, identified as Tax Map No. 169D-A-001.02; 220 Cornelison Road, identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 157M-A-009.03; and 7148 Lee Highway, identified as Tax Map Nos. 139P-C-008.01 and 138M-C-002.01, for a term of six (6) years, for an annual amount of $1.00, subject to final closing.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (See Item Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance, Northgate Center Partnership-Hwy. 153 Corporation d/b/a Hixson Wine and Spirits, 5230 Highway 153, Suite 140. (District 3)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.PUBLIC HEARINGCommercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) Program Ordinance4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: MAYOR’S OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Buildings, by adding Article IV, entitled, “Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) Program”, within the City of Chattanooga.6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2023-0031 Andrew Hodgson (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 2 of Ordinance No. 13484 for the properties located at 3734, 3800, 3904, and 3914 Saint Elmo Avenue. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2023-0027 Andrew Hansinger (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 821 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0027 Andrew Hansinger (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 821 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2023-0033 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2406 East 19th Street and 1902 South Watkins Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0033 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2406 East 19th Street and 1902 South Watkins Street, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)WASTEWATERd. MR-2023-0030 Angel Franky Martinez (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of Ridgewood Drive, beginning at MH#S149B002, thence northwest 317 feet to MH#S149B003, thence northeast 294 feet and ending at MH#S149B004, Tax Map No. 149C-A-009 as shown on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater, Planning Commission, and Staff)7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Miracle League of Chattanooga for the purposes of providing access to adaptive sports programming for special needs individuals who experienced negative financial impact as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the New United Missionary Baptist Church for the purposes of continuing to provide tours of historical black colleges and universities to Chattanooga high school students with a qualifying grade point average. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the Pathway Young Adult Program, Inc. for the purposes of continuing to provide transitional wrap-around services to young adults and teenagers who are exiting the Tennessee Foster Care Program. (District 5)d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults, Inc. for the purposes of encouraging and assisting children who have experienced trauma due to violence by expanding access to Partnerships’ Camp Hope. (District 9)e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan act coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to the I AM Foundation for the purposes of continuing to provide wrap-around supportive services to home LGBTQ+ youth in Chattanooga. (District 9)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTf. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quitclaim Deed to convey the City of Chattanooga 50% interest in the delinquent tax parcel at 1806 S. Hawthorne Street, further identified as Tax Map No. 156B-N-016 to Hamilton County, Tennessee.LEGALg. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to join the State of Tennessee and other local governments in amending the Tennessee State-Subdivision Opioid Abatement Agreement and approving the related settlement agreements.MAYOR’S OFFICEh. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Marco Salenda to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on April 12, 2023, and ending on April 11, 2026.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Mark Miller to the Stormwater Regulations Board, for a term beginning on April 12, 2023, and ending on April 11, 2026.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Ross Pitcairn as the Administrator for the Department of Public Works.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nicole Heyman to the Chattanooga Housing Authority Board, for a term beginning on April 12, 2023, and ending on April 11, 2028.PARKS & OUTDOORSl. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees in the amount of $1,600.00 for People Staff, Inc. in support of the Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival taking place in Coolidge Park and Walker Pavilion for the date of Saturday, May 13, 2023, and the applicant will be responsible for the deposit in the amount of $1,100.00. (District 2) (Sponsored by Councilpersons Hill and Coonrod)PUBLIC WORKSm. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. F-18-001-201, New Fire Station #15, to Robert Roberts, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $4,257,208.50. (District 9)n. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Phillip Harwood, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Transportation Inspector, subject to certain conditions.o. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Elsy Interiano, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Transportation Review Specialist, subject to certain conditions.p. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Thomas Dunn, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Construction Inspector 2, subject to certain conditions.q. A resolution authorizing the appointment of James Sartori, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Construction Inspector 1, subject to certain conditions.r. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Caleb Fisher, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works-Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Transportation Review Specialist, subject to certain conditions.WASTEWATERs. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to increase blanket Contract No. PA100364 with Talley Construction Company for on-call sanitary sewer installation and repair, Contract No. W-22-006-201, in the amount of $1.5 million in year one, for a revised annual amount of $3.5 million.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.