Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KAMRYN ELYCE

924 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AGUILAR, PEDRO

155 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BARNETT, DONALD MILTON

2259 HILLSBORO BLVD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW

2803 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE

2411 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH

32 CHARLSIE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

1821 OLD LAFAYETTE RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN

3612 MONTREAL CREEK CIRCLE CLARKSTON, 30021

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



COGBILL, JESSICA

811 LIBERTY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



CROWLEY, TYLER JACKSON

4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 24C CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEVILBISS, LINDSAY JEAN

722 BRIGGS AVE FRANKLIN, 42134

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



EDGE, CYNTHIA NICOLE

37 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 307415006

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

819 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



GANT, MONICA RENEE

742 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HALL, KAYLA BRIGMAN

1900 N DIXIE AVE APT 11 COOKEVILLE, 38501

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE

1400CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112903

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES

229 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114126

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE

3507 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING



HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON

4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE

4207 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE

561 ELIZABETH CRISP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL

3525 CLOVERFIELD DRIVE CEDAR SPRINGS, 49319

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KROLL, DELIANA

613 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP INVOLVING ME



MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM

4115 E STUMP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122235

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MONAHAN, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD

4842 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



OWENS, JAMES LAMONT

4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE

1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL

5684 TALLANT ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37633

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER

16861 US 11 WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL

4806 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(F.T.A.)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, KAMRYN ELYCE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/03/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AGUILAR, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/12/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, DONALD MILTON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/03/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/25/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/10/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIDGEMAN, JOHCELYN L

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/11/1994

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) COGBILL, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CROWLEY, TYLER JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/20/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY GAMBLE, BRANDON SETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN TALLADEGA CO AL) GANT, MONICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALL, KAYLA BRIGMAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/12/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNS, ISAAC SETH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT ) JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KROLL, DELIANA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP INVOLVING ME MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MONAHAN, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW OWENS, JAMES LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRINCE, STEPHEN CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED