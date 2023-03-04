Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, March 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KAMRYN ELYCE
924 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AGUILAR, PEDRO
155 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS
2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BARNETT, DONALD MILTON
2259 HILLSBORO BLVD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW
2803 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE
2411 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH
32 CHARLSIE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
1821 OLD LAFAYETTE RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN
3612 MONTREAL CREEK CIRCLE CLARKSTON, 30021
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

COGBILL, JESSICA
811 LIBERTY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CROWLEY, TYLER JACKSON
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 24C CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEVILBISS, LINDSAY JEAN
722 BRIGGS AVE FRANKLIN, 42134
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EDGE, CYNTHIA NICOLE
37 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 307415006
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
819 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

GANT, MONICA RENEE
742 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HALL, KAYLA BRIGMAN
1900 N DIXIE AVE APT 11 COOKEVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE
1400CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112903
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES
229 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114126
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
3507 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
4207 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
561 ELIZABETH CRISP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL
3525 CLOVERFIELD DRIVE CEDAR SPRINGS, 49319
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KROLL, DELIANA
613 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP INVOLVING ME

MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
4115 E STUMP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122235
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MONAHAN, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD
4842 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

OWENS, JAMES LAMONT
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
5684 TALLANT ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37633
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER
16861 US 11 WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
4806 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(F.T.A.)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS.

CONT. SUBSTANCE)

SNOWDEN, ADRIEL
356 CREEKS JEWELL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
8328 MIDDLE RF OOTOOWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONTROLLED SUBTANCE0

STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN
1414 LOVELADY LEWIS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TROTTER, JUSTIN EUGENE
3111 WHEELER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WHITE, JAMAAL CAMERON LEE
563 N. PEPPERCORN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE
2011 LINDSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
2630 SIMPSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, KAMRYN ELYCE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AGUILAR, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETT, DONALD MILTON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/25/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIDGEMAN, JOHCELYN L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
COGBILL, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CROWLEY, TYLER JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/20/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
GAMBLE, BRANDON SETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN TALLADEGA CO AL)
GANT, MONICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALL, KAYLA BRIGMAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNS, ISAAC SETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )
JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KROLL, DELIANA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP INVOLVING ME
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MONAHAN, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
OWENS, JAMES LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRINCE, STEPHEN CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(F.T.A.)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS. CONT. SUBSTANCE)
SMITH, JAMIE MAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SNOWDEN, ADRIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONTROLLED SUBTANCE0
STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONT, SUBSTANCE)
TROTTER, JUSTIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WHITE, JAMAAL CAMERON LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Latest Headlines
Power Still Out To 1,200 Households As Of Sunday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2023
#12 Vols Come Up Short Despite Vescovi’s 21
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Lady Vols Take Dramatic Win Over 4/3 LSU, Advance To SEC Championship
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy Daisy Girls Fall To Livingston
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/4/2023
Cleveland State Men Win In Region VII Hoops Tourney
  • Sports
  • 3/4/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Falls Asleep At Gas Pump; Foul Ball Damages Woman’s Windshield As She’s Driving
  • 3/5/2023

Police were called to Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road where a man was asleep in his 2001 Chevy Tahoe with a trailer filled with pine straw loaded in it at pump 5. The man woke up when the officer ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/5/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN, RODEMILDO ADRIAN 4520 DELASHIMIT RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING UNDER ... more

EPB Working To Restore Power For 5,490 Customers
  • 3/4/2023

EPB crews worked overnight restoring power to about 6,000 customers after a storm front Friday afternoon and continuing high winds through the night damaged hundreds of power lines and other ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/4/2023
Police Blotter: Upset Man Says Neighbors Threw Bottle And Toy In His Yard; Man Magnet Fishing Finds Gun
  • 3/4/2023
Soddy Daisy Again Extends STVR Moratorium; Non-Profits Continue To Boost City
  • 3/3/2023
Police Blotter: Drinking Man Can’t Remember How He Ended Up In Stranger’s Car; Firearm Found In Hotel Room
  • 3/3/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/3/2023
Opinion
Good Times And Good Eats At George's Hamburgers And Koch's Bakery
  • 3/3/2023
Soddy Daisy Needs To Keep Jurisdiction Over North Chickamauga Creek
  • 3/3/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response
  • 3/3/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending March 3
  • 3/3/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/3/2023
Sports
Lady Vols Take Dramatic Win Over 4/3 LSU, Advance To SEC Championship
  • 3/5/2023
Mocs Hold Off Samford In 85-82 SoCon Quarterfinal Win
  • 3/4/2023
CFC Wins 1-0 In Tennessee River Showdown
  • 3/4/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
#12 Vols Come Up Short Despite Vescovi’s 21
  • 3/5/2023
Happenings
“Rock the Riverfront” Starts March 17; Moxy Has New Owners
  • 3/2/2023
Stacey Alexander: Robots Versus Mankind
  • 3/2/2023
Jerry Summers: The Grove No. 2
Jerry Summers: The Grove No. 2
  • 3/2/2023
Roadway Activity Report - Region 2
  • 3/3/2023
The Chattanooga Chase Partners With Siskin Children’s Institute For 56th Annual Race
The Chattanooga Chase Partners With Siskin Children’s Institute For 56th Annual Race
  • 3/3/2023
Entertainment
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
  • 3/4/2023
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Coppélia And New Works At UTC's Fine Arts Center
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Coppélia And New Works At UTC's Fine Arts Center
  • 3/3/2023
WTCI Educate Presents World On Wheels, Featuring International Artists Sharing At-Home Art And History Lessons
  • 3/3/2023
Opinion
Good Times And Good Eats At George's Hamburgers And Koch's Bakery
  • 3/3/2023
Soddy Daisy Needs To Keep Jurisdiction Over North Chickamauga Creek
  • 3/3/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response
  • 3/3/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady In The New Year
  • 3/2/2023
Astec Industries Reports Net Sales Increase Of 27.1 Percent
  • 3/2/2023
The Dixie Group Has Net Loss Of $35.1 Million For 2022
  • 3/2/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/2/2023
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
  • 3/2/2023
Hotel Company Acquires Downtown Sports Barn
Hotel Company Acquires Downtown Sports Barn
  • 3/2/2023
Student Scene
11 Lee Faculty Receive Tenure
  • 3/2/2023
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
  • 3/2/2023
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
  • 3/2/2023
Living Well
The Links To Host C.A.R.E. A.M.O.R. Wellness Expo On March 11
  • 3/3/2023
65 Roses 5K On March 25 To Raise Money For Cystic Fibrosis
  • 3/2/2023
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Starts Friday
  • 3/2/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Remembering Horrific Chattanooga Flood Of 50 Years Ago
  • 3/4/2023
ReLeaf Free Tree To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees Beginning March 4
  • 3/3/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
  • 3/3/2023
Travel
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
  • 3/2/2023
"Jezebel And Jesus" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/1/2023
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
  • 2/28/2023
Obituaries
Carolyn Brown Shadrick
Carolyn Brown Shadrick
  • 3/4/2023
Barbara Smith Lesley
Barbara Smith Lesley
  • 3/4/2023
Fernandos Otha Hughley
Fernandos Otha Hughley
  • 3/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Gregston, Marilyn G. (Spring City)
Gregston, Marilyn G. (Spring City)
  • 3/3/2023
Mahaffey, Nilla Jean (Spring City)
Mahaffey, Nilla Jean (Spring City)
  • 3/3/2023
Roan, Eddie Lee (Summerville)
  • 3/2/2023