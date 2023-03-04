Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, KAMRYN ELYCE
924 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AGUILAR, PEDRO
155 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS
2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BARNETT, DONALD MILTON
2259 HILLSBORO BLVD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW
2803 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE
2411 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH
32 CHARLSIE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
1821 OLD LAFAYETTE RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN
3612 MONTREAL CREEK CIRCLE CLARKSTON, 30021
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
COGBILL, JESSICA
811 LIBERTY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CROWLEY, TYLER JACKSON
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 24C CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEVILBISS, LINDSAY JEAN
722 BRIGGS AVE FRANKLIN, 42134
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EDGE, CYNTHIA NICOLE
37 CRABTREE RD ROSSVILLE, 307415006
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
819 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
GANT, MONICA RENEE
742 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALL, KAYLA BRIGMAN
1900 N DIXIE AVE APT 11 COOKEVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE
1400CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112903
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES
229 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114126
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
3507 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
4207 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
561 ELIZABETH CRISP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL
3525 CLOVERFIELD DRIVE CEDAR SPRINGS, 49319
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KROLL, DELIANA
613 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP INVOLVING ME
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
4115 E STUMP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122235
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MONAHAN, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD
4842 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
OWENS, JAMES LAMONT
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
5684 TALLANT ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37633
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER
16861 US 11 WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
4806 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(F.T.A.)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS.
CONT. SUBSTANCE)
SNOWDEN, ADRIEL
356 CREEKS JEWELL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
8328 MIDDLE RF OOTOOWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONTROLLED SUBTANCE0
STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN
1414 LOVELADY LEWIS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TROTTER, JUSTIN EUGENE
3111 WHEELER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WHITE, JAMAAL CAMERON LEE
563 N. PEPPERCORN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE
2011 LINDSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
2630 SIMPSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, KAMRYN ELYCE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AGUILAR, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARNETT, DONALD MILTON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/25/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRIDGEMAN, JOHCELYN L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|COGBILL, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|CROWLEY, TYLER JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/20/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|GAMBLE, BRANDON SETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN TALLADEGA CO AL)
|
|GANT, MONICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, KAYLA BRIGMAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERNANDEZ, JUAN RODRIGUES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNS, ISAAC SETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CHILD NEGLECT )
|
|JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KROLL, DELIANA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP INVOLVING ME
|
|MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MONAHAN, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|OWENS, JAMES LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRINCE, STEPHEN CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(F.T.A.)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS. CONT. SUBSTANCE)
|
|SMITH, JAMIE MAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SNOWDEN, ADRIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONTROLLED SUBTANCE0
|
|STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONT, SUBSTANCE)
|
|TROTTER, JUSTIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WHITE, JAMAAL CAMERON LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
|
|WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|