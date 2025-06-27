Latest Headlines

Keith Grant Named By Judge Philyaw As New Administrator Of Juvenile Court

  • Friday, June 27, 2025
Keith Harding Grant
Keith Harding Grant

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw has named Keith Harding Grant as the new administrator of Juvenile Court.

Mr. Grant is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and holds a juris doctorate from Louisiana State University. He is admitted to practice in all Tennessee state courts, United States District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts in Tennessee, United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. He has practiced law for 24 years and is a partner (member) of the law firm of Robinson, Smith & Wells, PLLC. 

Judge Philyaw said, "Keith has been very active in the Hamilton County community. He has served as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Children’s Nutrition Program of Haiti, as a member of the advisory board of The Brave Effect, as an Elder of his church, and as an adjunct professor at Chattanooga State. He is a regular volunteer for other organizations in the area, including CHATT Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Chattanooga Area. He is a member of the Chattanooga Downtown Rotary and currently serves as President-Elect of the Board of Governors for the Chattanooga Bar Association. 

“It’s great to welcome someone with Keith’s reputation, talents, and experience to the Juvenile Court management team. His legal acumen, interpersonal skills, and desire to make the world a better place make him uniquely qualified. He will complement the great work already happening at the court and help envision and shape its future.”

“We are delighted to welcome Keith Grant to our team. Keith brings a wealth of experience coupled with a fresh and innovative perspective. He will be a great addition to the outstanding group of professionals who work hard every day for children, youth, and families,” said Court Director Denise Cook.

Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler added, “Since I was elected in 2010, a priority of my office has been to strengthen the teamwork between the Clerk’s Office and the Court staff.  Our collective work is critical in serving the families that enter our doors.  I look forward to partnering with Keith Grant to continue optimizing our teamwork.”

Mr. Grant said, “I am extremely excited to join the Juvenile Court team. I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that await. I have always thought that Judge Philyaw doesn’t have a job as Juvenile Court Judge; he has a calling. I look forward to joining him in that calling, working with the outstanding men and women who already serve Hamilton County’s citizens so well.”

Mr. Grant and his wife Karen Rennich have two sons: Isaac, who will be entering the Chancellor’s Honors Program at The University of Tennessee in the fall, and Wyatt, who is a rising sophomore at Signal Mountain High School.

Established in 1945, Hamilton County Juvenile Court has exclusive jurisdiction for dependency, neglect, and delinquency cases and concurrent jurisdiction for other litigation involving minors.  As described by Tennessee Code Annotated Section 37-1-101, the purpose of juvenile court is: “To provide for the care, protection, and wholesome moral, mental and physical development of the children coming within its provisions.” Using evidence-based programs and services, the Court’s people are making a difference one child at a time, it was stated.

 

