Some Tears Are Shed As Wally's East Ridge Enters Its Final Days

  • Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Earl Freudenberg

Many diners on Tuesday expressed sadness upon learning the news that Wally’s in East Ridge of I-75 will close Saturday, March 18.

Retired Naval Officer Alden T. Perry said: “Our local Seabees will have to find a new place to have our dinners.”

Mark Haskins said, “Well dang, I’ll miss the best fried pork chops around.”

Rachel Grant Johnston said, “Gonna miss our wonderful luncheons we enjoyed so much there from Central High School.”

Owner Glen Meadows said he has found a buyer for the property and building but isn’t certain of the new owner's plans. In between visiting with customers, he gave a little history of the restaurant.

Mr. Meadows said as a teenager he applied for a job at the Country Place Restaurant where the East Ridge Wally’s is now located. He said owner B.T. Trussell agreed to hire him but said the business was up for sale. Mr. Meadows said his father was good friends with Wally’s owner Tony Kennedy. He said, “When Tony learned the Country Place was for sale he agreed to buy it. The restaurant was completely re-done and Wally’s East Ridge opened.”

Glen said he has so many wonderful memories of the 34 years in business. One of his regular customers was Dr. Lee Roberson from Highland Park Baptist Church and Tennessee Temple University. Mr. Meadows shared a letter from Dr. Roberson and said the pastor game him a signed Bible.

Another regular customer was the late Hamilton County Commissioner Curtis Adams and his wife Dot. Mr. Meadows said: “Mr. Adams did more talking than eating.”

The Blackwood Brothers, a Southern Gospel Music Quartet, would often stop at Wally’s while traveling up and down business Interstate 75 to and from concerts..

Mr. Meadows remembers when the water line broke and he had to close for two days. He even displays the faulty pipe in his office to remind him what can happen.

He said, “The Lord has blessed our business and I'm very thankful.” He displays his first dollar on the wall in his office.

Mr. Meadows praised his staff and servers, “We weathered COVID together and were able to re-open.” Some of the East Ridge employees will be joining the McCallie Avenue Wally’s location.

Mr. Meadows said he never could have made it without his wife Sharon, whose office is next to his.

He said he always enjoyed the “Veterans of Radio Wars” Christmas luncheon each year when broadcasters would gather and break bread. A special picture plaque was erected to remember the voice of Chattanooga, Luther Masingill.

Mr. Meadows said he and his brother learned so much about the business from Mr. Kennedy. The decision to close the East Ridge eatery will not affect the McCallie Avenue operations, which Mr. Meadows' brother Gary owns.

