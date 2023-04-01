Collegedale Police Arrest Man Wanted In 2 Police Pursuits

Jeremy Lee Logan was taken into custody by Collegedale Police on Thursday.

Logan was involved in two police pursuits in Collegedale in 2022. The most recent was when the Bradley County native had allegedly evaded Collegedale Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies through the campus of Southern Adventist University last October. During both pursuits Logan was able to successfully evade law enforcement.

Mr. Logan’s freedom was only temporary. He was booked on the following charges: evading arrest (2), tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license (2), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, vandalism, and aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Logan is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail with an $18,000 bond. His next court date is set for April 5 at 3 p.m.