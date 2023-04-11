Oct. 24 Trial Date Set In Justin Whaley Vehicular Homicide Case

An Oct. 24 trial date has been set in the Justin Whaley vehicular homicide case dating back to July 3, 2018, when James Patrick Brumlow was killed on a Soddy Daisy highway.

Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson also set a motions date for Sept. 11.

The case earlier hit one roadblock when the office of District Attorney Neal Pinkston and Judge Barry Steelman recused themselves.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Post at the time advised that the Professional Board of Standards ruled that there was a conflict in the case. Assistant DA Post would not advise what the conflict was in open court, but family members of the victim said they were informed that someone in the family had called and left what was perceived by the DA’s office as a threatening statement.

The case stems from a deadly accident on Highway 111.

According to the affidavit filed by Sgt. Jerry Workman of the Soddy Daisy Police Department who investigated the fatal crash, Whaley advised officers that he was unclear on how he was travelling the wrong way on Highway 111.

The defendant is represented by attorney Lee Davis.

Attorney Davis said he has an out of state expert witness and the state has an expert from ETSU.