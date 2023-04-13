Latest Headlines

7 Tires Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, April 13, 2023

A theft was reported at the Walmart after it was discovered that seven tires had been stolen from the store’s automotive section.

A residential alarm was activated in the 9600 block of Mulberry Court. It was found to be accidental.

An alarm was activated at a vacant business building in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. The building was unoccupied and secured.

A concerned citizen requested police to check on an individual in the Walmart parking lot who appeared to be sleeping. They were unsure if the individual may have been having a medical emergency. An officer checked and confirmed that the individual was just sleeping.

An Uber driver stopped by city hall to turn in a wallet found in their backseat. Officers were able to make contact with the owner’s family to get the wallet picked up.

A two-car crash was reported in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway. There were no injuries.

An unknown vehicle was spotted behind a business in the 5700 block of Main Street by the owner who called police to have it checked on. An officer made contact with the vehicle as it was pulling into the nearby Dollar General store. The occupants were two elderly individuals who had been looking for a chestnut tree they used to collect nuts from when they were young.

An officer was requested to check an individual who had been loitering in the Ooltewah Nursery for several hours. Everything checked out ok. The individual decided to leave the area.

An officer stood by to keep the peace while an individual retrieved their personal property from a residence in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive.

A rear-end vehicle collision was reported in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a bond revocation warrant from an original traffic related arrest.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a crash involving injuries in the 6100 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road.

An attempted auto burglary was reported at the Wolftever Creek Elementary school after an individual was witnessed trying to get into a locked car. The individual was gone prior to the officer’s arrival and the vehicle owner chose not to pursue an investigation.

Police were notified that a vehicle had broken down in the 9500 block of Lee Highway and that a tow truck was on the way. Nothing was located when officers checked the area.

A Homewood resident called police to their home in the 5500 block of Jonquil Lane after witnessing a bear on their property. Officers checked the area but did not locate the animal.

Hamilton County Man Who Faces Multiple Child Sex Charges Declines To Testify
Paul Payne: How ‘The Rays Way’ Continues To Defy Conventional Baseball Logic
City's Champions Club Tennis Complex To Host 3 Top Collegiate Tournaments In April
Did You Know? Public Input
Signal Mountain Police Department Holds National Drug Take Back Event April 22
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion No. 2
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
Chattanooga State Names Dr. Martina Suttle Harris Dean Of Nursing And Allied Health
UTC Hosts 3 High-Profile Experts When 'Gig City Goes Quantum'
UTC Interior Architecture And Engineering Students Qualify For Solar Decathlon Design Challenge
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
New "No Wake" Zone In Effect On Section Of Fort Loudoun Lake
MGHC "Master Your Garden" Expo Is April 15-16 At Camp Jordan Arena
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
Nancy Case Jonakin
Mary Bell Howell
Clark, George Pershing (Grandview)
Calfee, Mona B. (Cleveland)
Carter, Bobby Eugene (Jasper)
