Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Uses $50 Counterfeit Bill To Buy Cigarettes & Lighter; Someone Steals Man's ID And Runs Up $1,000 Bill

  • Friday, April 14, 2023

Police responded to a counterfeit currency at Walgreens Pharmacy, 3605 Brainerd Road. The manager said that at 11:05 a.m. a black female, approximately 40-50 years of age, passed a counterfeit $50 bill to make a $12.76 purchase of cigarettes and a lighter. The manager provided surveillance footage, but it did not provide adequate identifying information outside of general descriptors. True suspect information is not known. Police will submit the counterfeit bill to CPD Property.

* * *

A woman on S. Lovell Avenue told police that sometime during the nighttime hours, her 2006 Toyota Corolla's rear left passenger side window was broken out. It appears as though nothing was taken from inside the vehicle. There is currently no suspect information and police were unable to lift prints from the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on 12th Avenue told police that some time overnight someone entered her Toyota 4-Runner and stole her wallet from the glove box. Inside her wallet were her checkbook, two credit cards, $50 cash and approximately $400 in gift cards. It is unknown how entry was made, but there was no damage to her vehicle.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Family Dollar, 5000 Brainerd Road. The manager told police a woman was arguing about not receiving money back from her purchase a day prior. Police tried to explain to the woman that she would have to take it up with the corporate office, but she would not cooperate, nor would she give any further information about herself.

* * *

Police were sent to an apartment at 1100 Gateway Avenue in reference to a well being check. An officer knocked on the door and announced himself as police. A woman peeped through the eye hole and said she wanted a "real" police officer, and refused to answer the door. Police notified Dispatch due to her being elderly, she could be referencing the Chattanooga Housing Authority. Police continued to knock on the door, but to no avail; she refused to speak with police.

* * *

A vandalism was reported at Blue Boy Automotive, 3500 Bonny Oaks Dr. The manager told police that at some unknown time, someone crashed through his fence and struck two vehicles, a Lexus SC400 and a Mercedes E500. No suspect information is available and there are no reports of a traffic accident at this location lately.

* * *

A man at an apartment at 2102 Union Ave. told police that at some unknown time someone cut the cable that secured his teal Cannondale Mountain Bike. The bike was stored under the apartment stairwell. At the time of the report, the man did not have the serial number for the bike.

* * *

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police she last saw her vehicle when she got home and parked it around 3 p.m. the day before. She said when she got back to it around 10 a.m. that morning, she discovered damage on the driver's side rear quarter panel over the tire. It was not so much dented, but pushed in and popped out in various places, and there were some scratches too. Her neighbor has a doorbell camera, but she's not sure if it caught anything. but she plans to check with them later to see. No estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A phone was found in the roadway at Ocoee Street/Taylor Street and unclaimed by anyone on scene. It was taken to Property and entered as found property.

* * *

A man told police that some time while he lived at an address on Cushman Street, someone stole his identification. He said the person then used his ID to open accounts at T-Mobile ($2,000) and Verizon ($3,016). There is no suspect information available.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Church Scammed Out Of $500 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Uses $50 Counterfeit Bill To Buy Cigarettes & Lighter; Someone Steals Man's ID And Runs Up $1,000 Bill
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Abbott Strikes Out 14 in Dominant Performance For Lookouts
  • Sports
  • 4/14/2023
Erazo's Lightning Strike Sinks Signal Mountain
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/14/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Church Scammed Out Of $500 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/14/2023

Collegedale police were notified by the Samaritan Center that the Collegedale SDA Church had been scammed by an individual they were trying to help for $500. Contact was made with church administrators ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Uses $50 Counterfeit Bill To Buy Cigarettes & Lighter; Someone Steals Man's ID And Runs Up $1,000 Bill
  • 4/14/2023

Police responded to a counterfeit currency at Walgreens Pharmacy, 3605 Brainerd Road. The manager said that at 11:05 a.m. a black female, approximately 40-50 years of age, passed a counterfeit ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/14/2023
Attempted Carjacking Charge At Birchwood Is Dismissed
  • 4/13/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 4/13/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/13/2023
7 Tires Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/13/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
  • 4/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/14/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 April 13 Legislative Update
  • 4/13/2023
Sports
Abbott Strikes Out 14 in Dominant Performance For Lookouts
  • 4/14/2023
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
Dan Fleser: New Mind-Set Marks Vols Football; Lady Vols Losing Pissott
  • 4/13/2023
Early Deficit Dooms Lookouts In 9-5 Loss To Braves
  • 4/13/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Travels To Govs Beach Bash At Austin Peay
  • 4/13/2023
Mocs Volleyball Welcomes Four Newcomers
  • 4/12/2023
Happenings
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Hosts "Sculptures In The Sky" Community Event April 22
  • 4/13/2023
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Presents Historical Award
  • 4/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 1
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No. 1
  • 4/13/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/13/2023
Candlelighters Family Support Group Has 12th Annual Golf Tournament
  • 4/12/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/13/2023
Lee Percussion Ensemble Has Spring Concert Sunday
Lee Percussion Ensemble Has Spring Concert Sunday
  • 4/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion No. 2
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion No. 2
  • 4/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
Best Of Grizzard - Life In Newspaper
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Sr. Honors Concert Monday
  • 4/13/2023
Opinion
Put The Owners On The Hook
  • 4/14/2023
Homeownership: Increasing Barriers
  • 4/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
Jerry Summers: Drunk Monkeys
  • 4/14/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
Business
March Tennessee Revenues Are $174.5 Million More Than Budgeted Estimate
  • 4/13/2023
Sunbelt And Rains Insurance Rebranding To SBK Insurance
  • 4/13/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 17-21
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: March 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 4/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For April 6-12
  • 4/13/2023
CBRE Expands Tennessee Presence With Chattanooga-Based Professionals
  • 4/12/2023
Student Scene
1st Calming Room For Students Opens At CSLA
  • 4/13/2023
GNTC’s Career Fair Attracts Students, Employers
GNTC’s Career Fair Attracts Students, Employers
  • 4/13/2023
Former Ole Miss Coach Billy Chadwick To Speak At McCallie Tennis Shootout
  • 4/13/2023
Living Well
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Morning Pointe To Celebrate Volunteer Week April 16-22
  • 4/13/2023
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 4/11/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Crabtree Farms Has Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 4/14/2023
New "No Wake" Zone In Effect On Section Of Fort Loudoun Lake
New "No Wake" Zone In Effect On Section Of Fort Loudoun Lake
  • 4/12/2023
2 Injured After Being Ejected From Off-Highway Vehicle
  • 4/11/2023
Travel
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Church
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
BondServants Southern Gospel Quartet To Sing At Red Back Hymnal Singing On Sunday
  • 4/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
Bob Tamasy: Peer Pressure: Perilous or Positive?
  • 4/13/2023
"Peace: How Are We Going To Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 4/12/2023
Obituaries
Thilo Howard Best
Thilo Howard Best
  • 4/14/2023
David Muse Strickland, Sr.
David Muse Strickland, Sr.
  • 4/13/2023
Zachary Brian "Zach" Durham
Zachary Brian "Zach" Durham
  • 4/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Canova, Jacob Leonard (Cleveland)
Canova, Jacob Leonard (Cleveland)
  • 4/13/2023
Guadalquiver, Luperiscia Tabamo Laquinta (Cleveland)
  • 4/13/2023
Upchurch, Mary Nell (Dalton)
Upchurch, Mary Nell (Dalton)
  • 4/13/2023