Police Blotter: Woman Uses $50 Counterfeit Bill To Buy Cigarettes & Lighter; Someone Steals Man's ID And Runs Up $1,000 Bill

Police responded to a counterfeit currency at Walgreens Pharmacy, 3605 Brainerd Road. The manager said that at 11:05 a.m. a black female, approximately 40-50 years of age, passed a counterfeit $50 bill to make a $12.76 purchase of cigarettes and a lighter. The manager provided surveillance footage, but it did not provide adequate identifying information outside of general descriptors. True suspect information is not known. Police will submit the counterfeit bill to CPD Property.

* * *

A woman on S. Lovell Avenue told police that sometime during the nighttime hours, her 2006 Toyota Corolla's rear left passenger side window was broken out. It appears as though nothing was taken from inside the vehicle. There is currently no suspect information and police were unable to lift prints from the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on 12th Avenue told police that some time overnight someone entered her Toyota 4-Runner and stole her wallet from the glove box. Inside her wallet were her checkbook, two credit cards, $50 cash and approximately $400 in gift cards. It is unknown how entry was made, but there was no damage to her vehicle.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Family Dollar, 5000 Brainerd Road. The manager told police a woman was arguing about not receiving money back from her purchase a day prior. Police tried to explain to the woman that she would have to take it up with the corporate office, but she would not cooperate, nor would she give any further information about herself.

* * *

Police were sent to an apartment at 1100 Gateway Avenue in reference to a well being check. An officer knocked on the door and announced himself as police. A woman peeped through the eye hole and said she wanted a "real" police officer, and refused to answer the door. Police notified Dispatch due to her being elderly, she could be referencing the Chattanooga Housing Authority. Police continued to knock on the door, but to no avail; she refused to speak with police.

* * *

A vandalism was reported at Blue Boy Automotive, 3500 Bonny Oaks Dr. The manager told police that at some unknown time, someone crashed through his fence and struck two vehicles, a Lexus SC400 and a Mercedes E500. No suspect information is available and there are no reports of a traffic accident at this location lately.

* * *

A man at an apartment at 2102 Union Ave. told police that at some unknown time someone cut the cable that secured his teal Cannondale Mountain Bike. The bike was stored under the apartment stairwell. At the time of the report, the man did not have the serial number for the bike.

* * *



A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police she last saw her vehicle when she got home and parked it around 3 p.m. the day before. She said when she got back to it around 10 a.m. that morning, she discovered damage on the driver's side rear quarter panel over the tire. It was not so much dented, but pushed in and popped out in various places, and there were some scratches too. Her neighbor has a doorbell camera, but she's not sure if it caught anything. but she plans to check with them later to see. No estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A phone was found in the roadway at Ocoee Street/Taylor Street and unclaimed by anyone on scene. It was taken to Property and entered as found property.

* * *

A man told police that some time while he lived at an address on Cushman Street, someone stole his identification. He said the person then used his ID to open accounts at T-Mobile ($2,000) and Verizon ($3,016). There is no suspect information available.