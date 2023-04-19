Latest Headlines

Election Office To Ask County Commission To Pay For New Parking Lot After Turndown By Wamp

  • Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Election Commission members Chris Clem, Secondra Mason and Gene Shiles
Election Commission members Chris Clem, Secondra Mason and Gene Shiles

Scott Allen, election administrator, said he will ask the County Commission to pay the $500,000 cost for a new parking lot at the election office despite a turndown by County Mayor Weston Wamp.

Mr. Allen said it would be an overflow lot that would be especially needed during crowded elections.

He said the election office off Amnicola Highway does not have sufficient parking when there are major elections.

Mr. Allen said during the 2020 election that many voters began to park in grassy areas off the main parking lot. He said when it began to rain that a number of cars got stuck and had to be pulled out by tow truck.

He said, "There was a tow truck stationed there. The cost of the tow had to be paid by the voter. Some people had to park a half mile up the road at the Riverwalk parking area or along the road."

Mr. Allen said County Mayor Wamp had rejected funding for the project.

The Election Commission was told that the long-running federal lawsuit filed by former employee Regina Tate had been dismissed and that was upheld by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The office still faces a lawsuit brought by a former candidate for governor who was arrested for allegedly yelling at voters and frightening them.

