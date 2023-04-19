Grand Jury Says Juvenile Detention Center Needs Immediate Attention

The Grand Jury completed its quarterly term and reported some issues need to be addressed, including updating the Juvenile Detention Center, providing more resources for officers, and updating cameras in school classrooms.



Here is the full report:



The Grand Jury for the January – April 2023 term presents the following report:

The Grand Jury was composed of a diverse group of individuals who call Hamilton County home. The mix of generations, genders, identities, ideologies and professions provided for fascinating discussions and deliberations, which made the experience more meaningful and memorable.

As we know this must come to an end, it was very nice having the shortened days. However, on the days of the tours it did feel rushed at times. We understand that this report must be written but we do wonder what good this report will do especially since there will be some things repeated from older reports and nothing has changed. One change that could occur so the other Grand Juries do not feel the same is to have the public officials have some consideration and discussion of the various issues and concerns consistently raised by the Grand Juries.Thank you to Judge Patterson, Judge Steeleman, and Judge Dunn for taking the time to come and speak with us not only in the grand jury room but also in their respective courtrooms. For future Grand Juries we would ask from day one to receive a copy of the charge that is read to everyone. This might allow for more questions to be asked so everyone has a better understanding of the processes. Providing an explanation of how a Grand Juror would go about fulfilling responsibilities beyond building inspection, hearing, and deciding cases would be helpful. Seeing the holding cells and courtrooms in the tours helps the Grand Jury have a better understanding of the process of what occurs after cases come before the Grand Jury. Provide some basic crime information to include drug information like what counts as resale or DUI and BAC levels. Hearing the DUI officer come to speak to the Grand Jury was very informational and engaging. This was very beneficial and gave us a better understanding of the DUI cases we have heard prior to this day.

Thank you to the DA’s office and the many men and women of law enforcement who reported to the Grand Jury. As our time progressed the Grand Jury noted the dates of the different cases. We understand working through the cases from the previous DA’s office and issues due to COVID. While busy schedules can sometimes make it difficult to attend, it is crucial to prioritize the involvement of officials like the chief of police in the Grand Jury. As we have found when another officer reads their report, it may not be detailed enough and we need to have the officer come before us anyway.

Sometimes when an officer comes in to present the case, when they read the report it is read too fast and it would be much appreciated to slow this process down. This will assist in making sure we are not needing the officer to repeat something as it may have been missed while the report was presented. Could the punishment for DUI’s be too harsh compared to more severe crimes? This requires some deep thought and consideration by everyone.



However, we have found where many times an officer was not fully prepared or is reading from the report as they cannot fully recall the situation. This made it difficult in some cases because when some questions were asked the officers would have a difficult time in answering. A prime example is a case that changed hands in the department and the current officer was not familiar with the case and could not fully answer our questions.

The jurors did recognize evidence of PTSD and need for officers to see or be provided counseling. We recognize their jobs are very stressful especially if they must de-escalate a situation. The Grand Jury feels the officers could use more training in de-escalation, recognizing mental health, or if a crisis team could be developed to assist the officers when they have calls that need these services provided.

Compared to previous processes as to how the ADA would be assigned a case, the Grand Jury likes the new process of the ADA following the case from Sessions all the way through to Criminal Court. This allows those who know the case best to better present the case in Criminal Court.

Lastly, it would be nice if in the four months of serving, there was more dedicated time to be in a courtroom to see an actual case/hearing.

Thank you to Judge Philyaw for taking the time to show and discuss all that is done within the juvenile system. What was of great concern was our visit to the Juvenile Detention Center. The staff is nothing short of phenomenal, most especially Judge Philyaw.



His passion for the well-being of the youth is something that deserves the attention of the top management of the city and county (the mayors). It is essential that the county/city budget find the money to immediately update the current facility, as it is in much needed repair, as well as to be larger in order to accommodate the growing need to aid the youth in Hamilton County as well as the city of Chattanooga. Recommendation is for in long term planning a new budget be considered to accommodate for needed repairs. Currently, the juveniles do not have the ability to go outside for any outdoor recreation. The only outside space they have is the walk between the main building and the very dilapidated unsafe gym. If we do not help and find a way to address this need and give the support it deserves, we fail our youth.

Lastly, as the Grand Jury has seen and heard about the current bill SB1159 HB1029 being proposed in legislature, we feel that as it is currently written, this bill needs to be rejected. Thank you to Sheriff Garrett and his team for walking us through the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. Thank you for sharing the vision and plan for the new facility moving forward. This tour was very impressive, however for future tours, it would be nice to see some of the worst parts as well, since that may be areas to receive most concern. Lastly, thank you to the men and women in the tower for allowing us to interrupt their lunch so we could see part of the housing units.

Sheriff Garrett came and spoke to the Grand Jury when we were back in session to listen to our thoughts about the tour and if we had more questions. Sheriff Garrett let us know about the class starting tonight about a community academy which the first set of participants were hand-picked by the sheriff. This is a way to assist the citizens to understand the training an officer partakes.

Having cameras installed in the individual classrooms in Hamilton County Schools and to have the current camera system be updated so in the end all cameras are 100 percent operational. This would increase transparency and accountability for all.

The Regular Grand Jury, serving during the January-April 2023 term heard witness testify on 252 cases. (TB-66) (NB-50) (P-36).





