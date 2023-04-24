Cleveland, Tn., Woman Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Making Meth Pickups

A Cleveland, Tn., woman has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for making regular pickups of meth from a source in Atlanta, then returning it to East Tennessee.

Chelsea Kazy appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Agents said Ms. Kazy was one of several people that Lacey Goins-Thomas used for the drug pickups.

The meth ring was also directed by Luis Fernando Perez, despite the fact that he was in state prison in Georgia, it was stated.

After an investigation, Ms. Kazy was identified as one of several people who were given cash for the meth pickups and then went to get the drugs, agents said.

Ms. Kazy was interviewed, and she admitted to having taken numerous trips to obtain meth for Ms. Goins-Thomas.