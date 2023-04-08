Rock the Riverfront Bands Cancelled For Saturday; Easter Eggs Rescheduled To Sunday

Due to the heavy rain forecast for today (Saturday), Rock the Riverfront has changed the schedule for this weekend.

Attendees are encouraged to visit www.rivercitycompany.com/rock for continued updates.

Changes for April 8 include:

Artist Vendors & Food Trucks are on delay. If the weather allows, they may be at the event starting at 3pm. An update will be provided at 11am.

Dexter Bell & Friends along with Swayyvo have been cancelled for the evening. New dates for their performances will be announced at a later time.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be moved to Sunday April 9. Attendees are welcome to visit the River City Company tent to receive Easter Egg treats and toys starting at 12pm. Due to the very wet conditions, a traditional hunt will not be held.

Sunday, April 9, is planned to move forward as an open play day with artist and food truck vendors on site starting at 11 a.m.

The last weekend entertainment lineup is:

Friday April 14 : “Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ K2 starting at 5 p.m.

Experience unique flavors through "Sips of Latin America". Participants can purchase a ticket to sample 10–15 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants and vendors. Music on the main stage by The Essentials.

Every Wednesday and Thursday, SoundCorps will be hosting Sidewalk Stages featuring a variety of buskers next to Los Trompos. Information about artists and musicians listed above along with any additional performances and musicians added to the event schedule can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock.

River City Company is also seeking Hospitality Host volunteers for the event. For more information and to sign up, visit: https://www.ihelpchattanooga. org/need/detail/?need_id= 777644

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day March 17– April 16 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Los Trompos is created by Esrawe + Cadana and Produced by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation & Downtown Detroit Partnership, and is presented in collaboration with Creos.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, The Lyndhurst Foundation, EPB, Kinsey Probasco Hays, TVA, Elliott Davis, Miller & Martin, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Chattanooga Lookouts, Chick-Fil-A, G93.5, Power 94, Tu Radio 92.7, City of Chattanooga, First Horizon Bank, Food City, Steam Logistics, Cempa Community Care, ArtsBuild, Hefferlin + Kronenburg Architects, SmartBank, and The Chattanooga Land Company. Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company.