GBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Dalton

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Dalton Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Monday.

The offender received a gunshot wound that is not considered life-threatening and the officer received an injury to their eyes which is also not considered life-threatening.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that Dalton Police Department officers were dispatched to the Hamilton Medical Center’s Emergency Department in reference to a suspect who had barricaded herself into a patient room and was damaging equipment and was resisting efforts by hospital staff to help her.

When officers arrived, they encountered the hostile subject and attempted to take her into custody. In that process, the officer received injuries to his eyes and the officer discharged his weapon and struck the suspect. The suspect was treated for the gunshot wound and will recover. The suspect is in the process of being released to custody. The officer was treated for his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded and will be investigating this incident. All inquiries should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for comment.