City And County Planning $250,000 Contribution Each To Clinica Medicos

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Wednesday that the city and county are planning $250,000 gifts each to the Clinica Medicos to allow it to complete the construction of a new facility on Rossville Boulevard across from Montague Park.

He said the county's portion would come from excess funds at the county health department, which he said had not yet fully re-staffed after COVID.

The state provided $1 million toward the project.

Dr. Kelly Arnold, who founded Clinica Medicos eight years ago, said a dentistry program and mental health will be part of the new facility.

She said the clinic, that opened on E. 23rd Street, sees 40,000 patients and operates seven days a week. She said 25 percent of visits are on the weekend.