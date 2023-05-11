Plastics Manufacturer Primex To Invest $5.4 Million To Expand Operations And Create 28 Jobs In Jasper In Marion County

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Primex Color, Compounding & Additives Corporation officials announced Thursday the company will invest $5.4 million to construct a new research and development center and expand existing manufacturing space.Primex, a full scope plastics manufacturer, will create 28 new jobs in Marion County as a result of the project.A division of Primex Plastics Corporation, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives Corporation develops and manufactures custom color concentrates for plastics to be used in commercial, medical or food grade applications.Through the expansion, the company will employ nearly 130 Tennesseans in Marion County.Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 45 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,800 job commitments and $3.3 billion in capital investment.“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies like Primex to thrive. I thank Primex for its additional investment of more than $5 million in Jasper and for creating greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Marion County,” said Governor Lee.“We appreciate Primex’s continued investment in Tennessee and creation of nearly 30 new jobs. I look forward to the impact this expansion will have on the residents of Marion County and the company’s growth and success in the years to come,” said Comm. McWhorter.“We could not be more excited about the expansion of our Jasper, Tennessee, facility. We have a tremendous group of employees, a wonderful support structure with our local, regional and state governments and this relationship will allow us to hire, train and continue to build our great team. This expansion will also allow us to further develop innovative products for our customers and will provide us a state-of-the-art research center where we can work to develop sustainable plastic solutions. At Primex, we consider each community in which we reside to be a stakeholder in our company. Any opportunity to work alongside local governments to enhance our presence in the community is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to expanding our reach in Jasper," said Doug Borgsdorf, business unit director, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives.“We are very excited about the production expansion at Primex and the addition of the research and development center. It is also great to have 28 new jobs coming to Marion County. The company provides good paying jobs, and it cares about its employees. Primex is a great community partner, and we are very thankful to have them here in Marion County," said Marion County Mayor David Jackson“Primex’s decision to expand in Marion County is proof-positive that we are attracting 21st Century companies to add to this region’s economic momentum. This project will boost the local manufacturing sector, provide new job opportunities and support a more sustainable community for generations to come,” said Senator Todd Gardenhire.“Tennessee continues to be a place where businesses and employees can prosper. This expansion by Primex Color, Compounding and Additives will further strengthen our local economy and bring even more quality jobs to Jasper. I appreciate the company’s continued commitment to our great community,” said Representative Iris Rudder.