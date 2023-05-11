Latest Headlines

Plastics Manufacturer Primex To Invest $5.4 Million To Expand Operations And Create 28 Jobs In Jasper In Marion County

  • Thursday, May 11, 2023
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Primex Color, Compounding & Additives Corporation officials announced Thursday the company will invest $5.4 million to construct a new research and development center and expand existing manufacturing space.
 
Primex, a full scope plastics manufacturer, will create 28 new jobs in Marion County as a result of the project. 
 
A division of Primex Plastics Corporation, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives Corporation develops and manufactures custom color concentrates for plastics to be used in commercial, medical or food grade applications.
Through the expansion, the company will employ nearly 130 Tennesseans in Marion County.
 
Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 45 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,800 job commitments and $3.3 billion in capital investment.
 
“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies like Primex to thrive. I thank Primex for its additional investment of more than $5 million in Jasper and for creating greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Marion County,” said Governor Lee.
 
“We appreciate Primex’s continued investment in Tennessee and creation of nearly 30 new jobs. I look forward to the impact this expansion will have on the residents of Marion County and the company’s growth and success in the years to come,” said Comm. McWhorter.
 
“We could not be more excited about the expansion of our Jasper, Tennessee, facility. We have a tremendous group of employees, a wonderful support structure with our local, regional and state governments and this relationship will allow us to hire, train and continue to build our great team. This expansion will also allow us to further develop innovative products for our customers and will provide us a state-of-the-art research center where we can work to develop sustainable plastic solutions. At Primex, we consider each community in which we reside to be a stakeholder in our company. Any opportunity to work alongside local governments to enhance our presence in the community is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to expanding our reach in Jasper," said Doug Borgsdorf, business unit director, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives.
 
“We are very excited about the production expansion at Primex and the addition of the research and development center. It is also great to have 28 new jobs coming to Marion County. The company provides good paying jobs, and it cares about its employees. Primex is a great community partner, and we are very thankful to have them here in Marion County," said Marion County Mayor David Jackson
 
“Primex’s decision to expand in Marion County is proof-positive that we are attracting 21st Century companies to add to this region’s economic momentum. This project will boost the local manufacturing sector, provide new job opportunities and support a more sustainable community for generations to come,” said Senator Todd Gardenhire.

“Tennessee continues to be a place where businesses and employees can prosper. This expansion by Primex Color, Compounding and Additives will further strengthen our local economy and bring even more quality jobs to Jasper. I appreciate the company’s continued commitment to our great community,” said Representative Iris Rudder.
Latest Headlines
Plastics Manufacturer Primex To Invest $5.4 Million To Expand Operations And Create 28 Jobs In Jasper In Marion County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Governor Lee Signs Single Largest Tax Cut In Tennessee History Into Law
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Home On Mountain Creek Road Destroyed By Fire Wednesday Night
Home On Mountain Creek Road Destroyed By Fire Wednesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Fraudulent $7,400 Check Is Cashed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Police Blotter: Box Truck Hits Sign At Zaxby's; 2 Dirt Bikes With No Tags Flee And Taunt Police
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Breaking News
Plastics Manufacturer Primex To Invest $5.4 Million To Expand Operations And Create 28 Jobs In Jasper In Marion County
  • 5/11/2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Primex Color, Compounding & Additives Corporation officials announced Thursday ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/11/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Fraudulent $7,400 Check Is Cashed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/11/2023

An officer took a report from the Village Market after an individual had cashed a fraudulent check in the amount of $7,400. Police responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Don Ray Way ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Box Truck Hits Sign At Zaxby's; 2 Dirt Bikes With No Tags Flee And Taunt Police
  • 5/11/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/11/2023
Much Of Lookout Mountain, Tn., Tax Hike To Go For Employee Pay
Much Of Lookout Mountain, Tn., Tax Hike To Go For Employee Pay
  • 5/10/2023
2 Bradley Schools Briefly Put On Lockdown After 911 Call That Later Was Found To Be "Misinterpretation"
  • 5/10/2023
Construction To Begin On New Lake Resort Bridge; Completion Estimated September 2024
  • 5/10/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Advice For The New Commissioner Of Education
  • 5/8/2023
The Good Of The Nation Above Partisan Politics
  • 5/7/2023
Sports
Zalewska Wins NCAA Raleigh Golf Regionals
  • 5/10/2023
Lookouts Reliever Jake Wong Called Up To Louisville; Pitchers Glogoski, Cachutt Added
  • 5/9/2023
Randy Smith: Ron Bishop's Dream
Randy Smith: Ron Bishop's Dream
  • 5/10/2023
Freshman Jaycee Holt Named All-Conference 1st Team
Freshman Jaycee Holt Named All-Conference 1st Team
  • 5/10/2023
Crossville Speedway/UCRA Postpone Saturday's Race Until June 24
Crossville Speedway/UCRA Postpone Saturday's Race Until June 24
  • 5/10/2023
Happenings
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2023 Nonprofit Celebrate Awards Winners
  • 5/10/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Coronation, Kentucky Derby, Old Sports Stars Dying, And Lookouts Game
  • 5/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
  • 5/11/2023
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
  • 5/11/2023
We Make Events Celebrate Chattanooga’s Creative Community
  • 5/11/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 5/11/2023
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
  • 5/9/2023
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
  • 5/8/2023
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
  • 5/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
TVA Celebrates 90th Anniversary, Outlines Plan To Double Solar Energy Capacity
  • 5/10/2023
City Council Approves 10-Year PILOT For Kordsa
  • 5/9/2023
AG Skrmetti Says Those Who Paid TurboTax For Free Services To Get Settlement
  • 5/9/2023
Real Estate
City to Award $3 Million In Federal Funds For Affordable Housing Creation And Preservation
  • 5/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 4-10
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/11/2023
Student Scene
UTC Alum And Chattanooga Native Sara Marc Headed To France After Acceptance Into Prestigious Program
UTC Alum And Chattanooga Native Sara Marc Headed To France After Acceptance Into Prestigious Program
  • 5/9/2023
Bright School Students Build Rowboat
  • 5/9/2023
CSCC Workforce Development Holds MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Workforce Development Holds MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 5/9/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Tennessee Celebrates Record $27.5 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 5/9/2023
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
  • 5/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod - may 11
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod - may 11
  • 5/11/2023
Resuce 82 Planning Its 4th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 5/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
  • 5/8/2023
Obituaries
Marion Juldene Kilgore
Marion Juldene Kilgore
  • 5/10/2023
Ernest T. Cowan, Jr.
Ernest T. Cowan, Jr.
  • 5/10/2023
Barbara Jean Benford
Barbara Jean Benford
  • 5/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Mack, Helen (Douglasville)
  • 5/10/2023
Quinn, Bibi Shirah (Dalton)
Quinn, Bibi Shirah (Dalton)
  • 5/10/2023
Tallent, Era Dee Burnette (Cohutta)
Tallent, Era Dee Burnette (Cohutta)
  • 5/10/2023