Former County School Supt. Bryan Johnson Named To Newly Created Post At UTC

Former County School Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson has been named to a newly created post at UTC.

Chancellor Steve Angle said, "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bryan Johnson to the newly created role of Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Strategy Officer, effective July 24, 2023. He will join our Executive Leadership Team and work closely with me, the chief of staff, provost, vice chancellors, and deans.

"He brings a wealth of leadership experience to this work, including his recent roles as chief transformation officer at U.S. Xpress and as superintendent of the Hamilton County Schools.

"In particular, Dr. Johnson will provide crucial counsel to us as we conclude the last half of our current strategic plan and provide leadership for the development of our 2025-2030 strategic plan. His background and experience will help ensure UTC delivers on the commitments in our current plan and incorporates advances in technology and challenges and opportunities of the region we serve.

"We will leverage his extensive experience in workforce development, business strategy, change management, and collaborative leadership to add value across our university’s operational divisions and colleges.

"As Dr. Johnson transitions to campus, we will provide additional information so that all stakeholders understand how best to capitalize on his presence on our team. His limited duration appointment is for an initial period of two years to facilitate delivery of programs and activities that drive the economy and quality of life in our region. Please join me in welcoming Bryan Johnson to the Moc family."

Dr. Johnson was county school superintendent for four years, then he abruptly left to go into private business. He became chief of staff for U.S. Xpress in 2021.