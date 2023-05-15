Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Caller Says Man Humming And Wearing Beanie Was Toting Long Gun; Woman Tries To Steal Nike Shoes And Bat From Academy Sports

  • Monday, May 15, 2023

Police were dispatched to Douglas Heights Apartments for a person possibly carrying a long gun on the third floor. The caller provided limited descriptive information to Dispatch, to only include an unknown ethnicity person humming with a red beanie and possibly having a jean jacket. Police searched the area, to include every floor and court yard, but found no person with a weapon or residents to report any further.

* * *

Dispatch received a call of an abandoned vehicle at 1813 E 27th St. Police found a black Mazda SUV in the middle of the street, obstructing traffic. Police found the vehicle to have old front end damage with a front passenger tire flat and raised on a tire jack. S&S Towing responded to tow the vehicle. Police were unable to complete an inventory due to the vehicle being locked. A woman showed up on scene and explained she had contracted a towing company to recover her vehicle. She was irate when informed that her vehicle was being towed. The woman's tire jack was left behind and will be turned into Property Division.

* * *

A recovered stolen vehicle was reported outside of Chattanooga at LKQ Pick Your Part, 400 Workman Road. An employee of LKQ said the vehicle, a 2005 Volkswagen Beetle, was brought in by one of their peddlers and sold for $625. The peddler told LKQ he had purchased the vehicle from a pawn shop, according to the employee. Dispatch sent information to the original agency in Dunlap of the recovery.

* * *

Police observed two vehicles parked on the street at 25th Street and Market. They were a Blue Kia Optima bearing a tag that expired in March 2023 and an Orange Jeep Compass bearing a tag that expired in September 2021. Police placed a city orange sticker on both vehicles, giving the owners 48 hours to remove them from city streets. Police will follow up after the 48 hours to determine if either vehicle needs to be towed.

* * *

A silver Ford Escape with an open trunk was reported on Cuscowilla Trail. Police could hear loud music inside and attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle. The sounds appeared to be coming from a television set. Police were not able to make contact with the owner. Nothing inside the vehicle appeared to have been gone through. It appeared as though the owner might have forgotten to close the trunk. Due to the recent vehicle burglaries, police successfully closed the trunk of the vehicle. A report was done to document.

* * *

While on scene at the Circle K, 2514 Amnicola Hwy., for a different shoplifting call, the store manager told police that there was another black female that was seen taking items off of the shelf, concealing them in her purse, and passing all points of sale without offering payment. Police reviewed security footage provided by the employee and observed a black female wearing a brown sweater, black undershirt, zebra color head cover, and carrying a large black purse, take a bag of chips ($4) and candy ($3) off of the shelf and place them in her purse. She then walked out of the store and left on foot. Police could not locate the woman. The employee said that she wanted the woman trespassed, but did not want to press charges.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman who said that the day before around 9 a.m. she pulled out in front of a Ford F-150 from a road near the airport. She said she believed the vehicle was following her when she pulled into the Regions Bank on Brainerd Road. She said the truck pulled behind her, rolled down the window, cussed at her and said he would kill her. She said she didn't see a weapon, but believed the driver would harm her. She said she did want to press charges. Police spoke with the bank management to collect camera footage, but were unable to, due to the manager not having access to the cameras at that time. Police got the manager's email and sent them a link to send the footage when available. Police will attempt to identify the suspect after receiving the camera footage.

* * *

A man told police he works at the Hobby Lobby, 5450 Highway 153, and he left his vehicle parked there around 8:30 a.m. He said when he got back to the vehicle around 10:15 a.m., he discovered there was a large dent in the driver's side front fender, and he considers it a medium amount of damage. He believes someone may have backed into the vehicle, but there is no proof of how it was done, and there are no cameras there that he knows of. He had no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A man on Webb Oaks Court told police an employee of Ashley Services was doing landscape at the house next door when one of the lawn mowers threw an object at his car window and broke both back windows. The man said he reached an agreement with the employee to have the company's insurance pay for the repair; however, he said he also wanted a police report to be done.

* * *

The manager at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., showed police video footage of a white female wearing blue jeans and a flannel long sleeved shirt concealing an $80 pair of white Nike shoes in her bag, and also going past the point of sale with a $305 Marucci baseball bat. The bat was recovered by an employee as the woman left out the front door, but the shoes remained in the woman's bag. It is unknown at this time of she concealed any other items in her bag besides the shoes. The woman left in a silver Chevy Malibu, as the passenger of the vehicle.

